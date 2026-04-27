KNUST’s Dr Linus Labik secures DARA Research grant as APSU 2002 celebrates academic milestone

Dr Linus Kweku Labik

Dr Linus Kweku Labik of the Department of Physics at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been awarded a prestigious research grant from Development in Africa with Radio Astronomy (DARA) to support his work on the processes underlying planet formation.

The achievement has generated excitement among members of APSU 2002, the 2002 year group of St Augustine’s College, Cape Coast, where Dr Labik serves as Convenor. The group has described the milestone as a reflection of excellence and a source of pride for the St Augustine’s College community.

Dr Labik’s progression into astrophysics follows a successful academic transition from Materials Science, supported by the Simons Foundation Pivot Fellowship awarded in 2024.

During the fellowship, he worked under the mentorship of Melvin Hoare at the School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Leeds, where he developed expertise in simulation and modelling techniques to study how porosity influences the early stages of planetary formation.

He later presented his research at the Simons Foundation Pivot Fellows Meeting in New York, where he engaged with an international community of researchers.

APSU 2002 has praised Dr Labik’s accomplishment as a demonstration of the values instilled at St Augustine’s College.

“Linus continues to make us proud. His dedication and pursuit of excellence exemplify the spirit of APSU 2002 and the Augustinian tradition,” a representative of the year group said. “As we celebrate his success, we are equally motivated to make a lasting impact of our own.”

The recognition comes at a significant time for APSU 2002, as the group prepares to host the 97th anniversary celebrations of St Augustine’s College in March 2027. As part of the preparations, the year group is raising funds towards a legacy project involving the construction of a 14-unit self-contained teachers’ apartment to support staff accommodation on campus.

Dr Labik expressed appreciation for the support he has received throughout his academic journey.

“I am deeply grateful for the encouragement and support from my family, KNUST colleagues, APSU 2002 and the broader APSU family. This achievement is not just mine—it reflects the strength of the community that shaped me,” he said.

Members of APSU 2002 have called on alumni and well-wishers to support both the anniversary celebrations and the legacy project, encouraging wider participation in their initiatives.

“We invite all supporters to be part of this journey, both in celebrating excellence and in building a legacy that will benefit future generations,” the group added.

The DARA grant is expected to further strengthen Dr Labik’s research in astrophysics, while APSU 2002 continues its efforts to contribute meaningfully to its alma mater through its planned development project.

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