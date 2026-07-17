Asiedu Nketiah’s tours were to strengthen NDC, not campaign for presidency – Mustapha Gbande

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has dismissed suggestions that the party's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is positioning himself for a future presidential bid, insisting that his recent nationwide engagements were intended to strengthen the party.
Mr Gbande said the National Chairman's activities were focused on resolving internal challenges, promoting unity and engaging party supporters rather than pursuing any personal political ambition.
According to him, the "thank you" tour was organised to express appreciation to members for their support and to address concerns within the party ahead of future political activities.
He maintained that the office of the National Chairman occupies a pivotal position within the NDC and plays a crucial role in the party's electoral fortunes.
He added that Mr Asiedu Nketiah's contribution to the party's victory in the 2024 general elections should not be interpreted as an attempt to advance his own presidential aspirations.
Speaking on Citi FM, Mr Gbande said, "He was solving problems," stressing that although some observers had attached different interpretations to the National Chairman's engagements, they were undertaken solely to strengthen the NDC and maintain unity and cohesion among its members.
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