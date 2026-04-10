Authorities probe discovery of dead fish at Tema shipyard

Authorities have launched investigations into the discovery of dead fish at the slipway of the Tema Shipyard enclave, following concerns about possible environmental and public health risks.

The incident, detected on Monday, April 6, 2026, during a routine sanitation exercise, involved several dead fish, mainly of the Sardinella aurita species, prompting an immediate response from health officials.

According to the Head of the Port Health Unit in Tema, Hajia Jajatu Soale, two officers on duty, Richard Agongo and Samuel Gyamfi, were first alerted by security personnel to the presence of the dead fish along the slipway. She said the officers quickly confirmed the situation during their inspection and escalated the matter.

Hajia Soale explained that the response was swiftly coordinated under a multi-agency framework. She notified the Harbour Master and the shipyard’s Health and Safety Manager in line with the One Health operational approach, before engaging key institutions including the Food and Drugs Authority, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Fisheries Commission and the Marine Police.

“This sequence of actions ensured that all critical agencies were informed promptly and that the response was structured, interdisciplinary, and aligned with established public health protocols,” she said.

Officials from the various agencies subsequently visited the site and collected samples of the fish for laboratory testing to determine the cause of the mortality. As a precautionary measure, the affected area was secured to prevent public access.

The Port Health Unit returned to the site the following day with logistics, including a pickup vehicle, tools and hired labour, to carry out a clean-up exercise, the cost of which was borne by the unit. In collaboration with shipyard authorities, the dead fish were later collected and disposed of at an approved waste site.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of PSC Tema Shipyard, Alhaji Osman Sulemana, has distanced the facility from the incident, rejecting suggestions that its operations may have contributed to the situation.

“This is an unfortunate incident, but it has nothing to do with the shipyard. We do not undertake any form of fishing activity here, nor do we sell fish,” he stated.

He indicated that the fish may have been washed ashore by sea currents, particularly at the slipway, which naturally serves as a collection point. While acknowledging that minor occurrences may happen from time to time, he described the scale of the latest incident as unusual.

Further investigations are ongoing, with a team from the Environmental Protection Agency, led by Aquaculture Desk Officer Helina S. Dodd, also collecting fish and water samples for detailed analysis.

She assured the public that there is currently no immediate cause for alarm, noting that conclusive findings will depend on laboratory results.

The incident adds to broader concerns about marine environmental management and the need for continuous monitoring of coastal and port areas, as authorities work to safeguard public health and aquatic ecosystems.

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