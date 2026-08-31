aYo Ghana is Mobile Insurance Leader of the year

Leading mobile insurance company in Ghana, MTN aYo Insurance has been named the Mobile Insurance Leader for 2026 at the Ghana Insurance Awards.

Due to its outstanding performance and stature in Ghana's mobile insurance space, aYo had no competition for the highly coveted award that night.

The Ghana Insurance Awards, held at Labadi Beach Hotel, were dedicated to recognising and celebrating industry visionaries, innovators, and leaders making outstanding contributions and shaping the future of insurance in Ghana with excellence.

aYo Ghana has always stood tall in the mobile insurance industry with its outstanding contribution to driving inclusion by offering accessible, affordable and easy-to-use microinsurance products to MTN Ghana subscribers over the last 9 years.

Over the period, aYo has insured over 8.6 million lives, providing Hospitalisation, Life and Motor Insurance Cover through Airtime or MoMo deduction on MTN.

The company has paid out over GHS44 million in claims to more than 65,000 policyholders and beneficiaries across Ghana and aims to further deepen inclusion by creating a future where every Ghanaian uses insurance.

Speaking of inclusion, aYo currently insures about 25% of Ghana's population, including about 40% of adults.

Over the years, the company has demonstrated a dedication to enhancing services through cutting-edge technology, hassle-free claims processing, and convenient digital solutions.

Life and Hospitalisation covers

It is common practice in Ghana for most low-income earners to rely on family, friends, loans or even their trading capital to cover funeral and huge hospital expenses for a loved one.

Such people, who are often emotionally distressed as a result of the loss of breadwinners or family members, are also pushed into debt and poverty due to funeral and hospital expenses.

"Our funeral cover products help low-income Ghanaians pay for funeral expenses for loved ones while also strengthening household resilience to risk," the company said.

"We also offer hospital cash benefit on products, which covers both hospital bills and income replacement for the policyholder's income loss during hospitalisation."

aYo products and how they work

aYo has, for the past nine years, provided relief to 25% of Ghana's population through four main offerings: Recharge with Care (RwC), aYo Annual Cover, aYo Family Cover, and, most recently, aYo Drive and Pay.

Under Recharge with Care (RwC), accessible on *296#, MTN subscribers receive up to GHS155 per night in hospital cover and up to GHS7,800 in life cover, for a premium as low as GHS15 per month.

aYo Annual Cover provides 12 months of coverage with up to GHS16,125 in life and GHS322.50 in hospitalisation benefits for a one-time premium of up to GHS396.

Policyholders earn a 10% cashback if no claims are made within 12 months. The service is available on insure.ayoghana.com for sign-up.

aYo Family Cover provides life and hospitalisation cover for the policyholder and six other family members aged between 1 and 70.

Persons covered stand to get up to GHS322.50 per night for hospitalisation and up to GHS16,125 for funeral expenses.

Premiums are paid monthly via MoMo, with a 10% cashback after 12 months without claims.

aYo Pay and Drive is a pay-as-you-go motor insurance product that allows drivers to insure their vehicles based on their individual needs.

Customers can sign up weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually. Premiums are calculated based on the number of days, vehicle usage (private or commercial), and vehicle value.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.