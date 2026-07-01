Bawumia’s call for state of emergency over floods is justified – Manhyia South MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has defended former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's call for the government to consider declaring a state of emergency following the recent devastating floods, describing the proposal as justified given the scale of the disaster.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews The Pulse on Wednesday, July 1, the Vice Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee argued that the current flooding is unlike anything Ghana has experienced in recent years.
He stressed that Dr Bawumia's proposal should not be dismissed, insisting it deserves careful consideration.
"I don't think it is far-fetched. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is speaking from a place of justification, and for me, I think that is something worth giving deep thought to," he said.
Responding to suggestions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did not make similar calls when flooding occurred during the Akufo-Addo administration, Mr Awuah maintained that the magnitude of the latest disaster sets it apart.
"There have been people who died during flooding in Akufo-Addo's time, without a doubt. But in terms of magnitude, have you seen this happen in the last eight years that President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia were in government? You've never seen this before, have you?"
"Apart from the June 3 disaster that killed over 150 people, have you seen this magnitude of disaster resulting from flooding in this country before? It's never happened," he stated.
According to the Manhyia South MP, the full extent of the destruction is yet to be determined, making it necessary for government to consider extraordinary measures to coordinate relief efforts and prepare for the possibility of additional rainfall.
"And we are yet to see the scale of devastation that has been experienced as a result of this disaster. Don't you think there should be a state of emergency declared for us to first assess the scale of devastation and then manage the situation going forward, particularly because of the forecast of more rains?" he asked.
Mr. Awuah further pointed to the Interior Minister's public advisory on the day of the floods, urging residents to remain indoors, as evidence of the seriousness of the situation.
"Remember the Minister for the Interior issued a statement asking people to stay indoors. When was the last time you had a Minister for the Interior issue such a statement? When you put all these things together, clearly Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is speaking from a place of justification," he argued.
Former Vice President Dr. Bawumia earlier called on the government to consider declaring a state of emergency in flood-affected areas if meteorological forecasts indicate that more heavy rains are expected.
He said such a move would enable authorities to mobilise resources more effectively, protect lives and coordinate emergency interventions in the wake of the deadly floods that have affected parts of Greater Accra and other regions.
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