Beacon of Hope Mission expands global humanitarian reach with international awards and anthology launch

Audio By Carbonatix
The Beacon of Hope Mission, founded by Global Director Kelly Markey, is expanding its international humanitarian and literary initiatives as part of efforts to promote hope, healing and resilience among communities affected by adversity.
The organisation focuses on supporting people and communities impacted by suicide, trauma, cancer, mental health challenges and life-altering diagnoses.
Through advocacy, storytelling and recognition of individuals making a difference, the mission seeks to restore dignity and inspire people facing difficult circumstances.
Its publishing arm, Markey Writing Academy, has also emerged as a platform for authors to share personal experiences and stories of resilience with international audiences.
The academy seeks to amplify diverse voices and use lived experiences to encourage healing and social change.
As part of its global activities, the annual Beacon of Hope Mission Awards recognises individuals whose work demonstrates courage, leadership and positive impact.
The awards have previously been held in New York City and at the Bonamanzi Game Reserve in South Africa, with the next ceremony scheduled to take place in New Zealand on August 29, 2026.
The New Zealand event will also feature the launch of the organisation’s global anthology, Manifesto of Hope, bringing together stories centred on hope, resilience and transformation.
The mission says the event will provide an opportunity to work with local community Hope Agents to promote a shared message of hope and positive change.
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