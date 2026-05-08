Beyond party lines

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

Sometimes people get insulted by both the NDC and the NPP simply for expressing independent opinions on national matters. That is the nature of political engagement in deeply polarised environments. The moment one refuses to become a permanent cheerleader for either side, suspicion and hostility quickly follow.

Yet not every citizen who comments on politics is driven by the pursuit of contracts, appointments, food, cars, or houses. Many people can pursue personal comfort and business success quietly without ever engaging in politics or public discourse. Some participate because they genuinely care about the direction of the country.

Politics should not only attract those seeking personal benefit. A nation also needs citizens who are willing to question, suggest, criticise, and occasionally acknowledge good ideas regardless of which political tradition they come from. That is how societies mature.

Unfortunately, political culture in Ghana increasingly punishes nuance. If someone criticises their preferred party, they are branded disloyal. If they acknowledge something positive from an opposing side, they are accused of secretly crossing over. In such an atmosphere, honest conversation becomes difficult.

No citizen gets every political argument right all the time. That is normal. But there is value in people who continue to engage from conviction rather than convenience. Democracy benefits when citizens think independently and speak honestly, even when their views may be unpopular.

Ghana will progress faster when politics becomes less about blind loyalty and more about national improvement, accountability, and sincere concern for ordinary people.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.