Beyond party lines

Audio By Carbonatix
Sometimes people get insulted by both the NDC and the NPP simply for expressing independent opinions on national matters. That is the nature of political engagement in deeply polarised environments. The moment one refuses to become a permanent cheerleader for either side, suspicion and hostility quickly follow.
Yet not every citizen who comments on politics is driven by the pursuit of contracts, appointments, food, cars, or houses. Many people can pursue personal comfort and business success quietly without ever engaging in politics or public discourse. Some participate because they genuinely care about the direction of the country.
Politics should not only attract those seeking personal benefit. A nation also needs citizens who are willing to question, suggest, criticise, and occasionally acknowledge good ideas regardless of which political tradition they come from. That is how societies mature.
Unfortunately, political culture in Ghana increasingly punishes nuance. If someone criticises their preferred party, they are branded disloyal. If they acknowledge something positive from an opposing side, they are accused of secretly crossing over. In such an atmosphere, honest conversation becomes difficult.
No citizen gets every political argument right all the time. That is normal. But there is value in people who continue to engage from conviction rather than convenience. Democracy benefits when citizens think independently and speak honestly, even when their views may be unpopular.
Ghana will progress faster when politics becomes less about blind loyalty and more about national improvement, accountability, and sincere concern for ordinary people.
Latest Stories
-
The companies making billions from the Iran war
3 minutes
-
Rent Control explains hostel fee clampdown as move to ensure fairness, not deter investment
4 minutes
-
Ghana Science Association trains SHS teachers in Kumasi to integrate AI into education
9 minutes
-
Upper West launches World Shea Expo 2026 amid push for value addition and raw nut export restrictions
26 minutes
-
Sir John Curtice: Election results show politics in the UK has fragmented
34 minutes
-
2026 U20 WWCQ: Black Princesses hold first training session in Kampala
41 minutes
-
Beyond party lines
49 minutes
-
Lawra MP, municipal assembly end desk shortage affecting 1,470 pupils
49 minutes
-
Ghana TVET service opens nationwide recruitment for teaching and non-teaching staff
55 minutes
-
Ahafo Garages Association appeals for inclusion in National Apprenticeship Programme
58 minutes
-
Why Ghana must reform the BECE for the 21st century
59 minutes
-
Third British national has suspected hantavirus infection, government says
60 minutes
-
Meet Samuel Donkor, the ‘one-man teacher’ handling 12 classes at Kakpeni District Assembly School
2 hours
-
SSNIT must ‘bow in shame’ over exorbitant Pentagon hostel charges at UG— Acting Rent Commissioner
2 hours
-
EmPeraw unveils emotional new EP OLD VIBRATIONS
2 hours