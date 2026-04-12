Bishop Simon Kofi Appiah installed as new Jasikan Diocese Bishop

Most Rev. Simon Kofi Appiah has been appointed as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jasikan in the Oti Region.

He succeeds Most Rev. Gabriel Akwasi Ababio Mante, who stepped down after serving as the founding bishop of the diocese for 31 years, following its establishment on December 19, 1994.

The Diocese of Jasikan comprises the administrative districts of Jasikan, Kadjebi, Nkwanta and Kete Krachi. It is bounded to the north by the Diocese of Yendi, to the south by the Diocese of Ho, to the east by the Republic of Togo, and to the west by the Volta Lake.

The ordination and installation of Most Rev. Appiah as the second bishop drew a large congregation from across the country and beyond.

Prior to his appointment, Bishop Appiah served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Religion and Human Values at the Faculty of Arts, University of Cape Coast.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Most Rev. Julien Kaboré, performed the ordination rites and presented the episcopal insignia, including the ring, mitre and pastoral staff (crozier), to formally usher him into office.

In a message delivered on behalf of Pope Leo XIV, the Nuncio urged the new bishop to shepherd his flock with dedication and spiritual guidance.

The Pope, through the Nuncio, encouraged Bishop Appiah to lead with commitment, drawing strength from the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ, and appealed to priests and the faithful to offer him their full support.

President John Dramani Mahama commended the Catholic Church for its longstanding partnership with the state, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare and social development.

Speaking on behalf of the President, the Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, conveyed his congratulations and described the appointment as a recognition of Bishop Appiah’s dedication and service to the Church.

Mr Mahama noted that the bishop’s responsibilities extend beyond spiritual leadership to include broader societal influence.

He emphasised that the Catholic Church continues to play a critical role in shaping moral values, particularly among the youth, and fostering responsible citizenship.

The President also expressed satisfaction with Ghana’s record of religious harmony, describing the country as a shining example of cooperation among Christians, Muslims and other faiths.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with religious institutions to build a prosperous nation.

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