Black Bird Smart Innovations launches in Ghana with life-saving wearable technology

The Ghana Team, from (L) Erica Hayes (M) Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma, (R) Francis Osei

Black Bird Smart Innovations is set to officially launch in Ghana, introducing its life-saving wearable technology designed to support families with autistic children and other vulnerable groups.

The expansion marks a significant step in the company’s global growth strategy and its mission to improve emergency response outcomes, particularly in situations where every second counts.

Erica Hayes

The company’s range of devices, including smartwatches, medical ID sleeves, LTE-enabled pendants, and a patent-pending smart button, is designed to provide first responders and bystanders with immediate access to critical medical information during emergencies.

Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma

Developed from lived experience, the technology seeks to bridge dangerous gaps in emergency care.

While primarily focused on autism support, the solution also extends to seniors living with dementia, individuals with traumatic brain injuries, and others with medical vulnerabilities.

Francis Osei

The Ghana launch will coincide with a commemorative event in New York City during Juneteenth, highlighting the company’s broader commitment to equity and inclusive innovation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.