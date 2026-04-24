National | Technology

Black Bird Smart Innovations launches in Ghana with life-saving wearable technology

Source: Rebecca Tweneboah Darko  
  24 April 2026 1:51pm
The Ghana Team, from (L) Erica Hayes (M) Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma, (R) Francis Osei
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Black Bird Smart Innovations is set to officially launch in Ghana, introducing its life-saving wearable technology designed to support families with autistic children and other vulnerable groups.

The expansion marks a significant step in the company’s global growth strategy and its mission to improve emergency response outcomes, particularly in situations where every second counts.

Erica Hayes

The company’s range of devices, including smartwatches, medical ID sleeves, LTE-enabled pendants, and a patent-pending smart button, is designed to provide first responders and bystanders with immediate access to critical medical information during emergencies.

Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma

Developed from lived experience, the technology seeks to bridge dangerous gaps in emergency care.

While primarily focused on autism support, the solution also extends to seniors living with dementia, individuals with traumatic brain injuries, and others with medical vulnerabilities.

Francis Osei

The Ghana launch will coincide with a commemorative event in New York City during Juneteenth, highlighting the company’s broader commitment to equity and inclusive innovation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group