Black Bird Smart Innovations launches in Ghana with life-saving wearable technology

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Bird Smart Innovations is set to officially launch in Ghana, introducing its life-saving wearable technology designed to support families with autistic children and other vulnerable groups.
The expansion marks a significant step in the company’s global growth strategy and its mission to improve emergency response outcomes, particularly in situations where every second counts.
The company’s range of devices, including smartwatches, medical ID sleeves, LTE-enabled pendants, and a patent-pending smart button, is designed to provide first responders and bystanders with immediate access to critical medical information during emergencies.
Developed from lived experience, the technology seeks to bridge dangerous gaps in emergency care.
While primarily focused on autism support, the solution also extends to seniors living with dementia, individuals with traumatic brain injuries, and others with medical vulnerabilities.
The Ghana launch will coincide with a commemorative event in New York City during Juneteenth, highlighting the company’s broader commitment to equity and inclusive innovation.
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