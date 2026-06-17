Black Stars must approach Panama clash cautiously – Football analyst

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Football coach and sports analyst Nana Agyemang has urged the Black Stars to adopt a cautious and disciplined approach in their opening World Cup match against Panama, citing limited preparation time under head coach Carlos Queiroz.
According to him, the team has not had sufficient time to fully adapt to the coach’s tactical philosophy, making the opening game a difficult test for the squad.
“Well, I think he has no choice but to approach this game very cautiously,” he said in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, June 17, as the team prepares for their opening match against Panama in Toronto.
He explained that Coach Queiroz has been in charge for only about 50 days and has not had the benefit of enough competitive friendly matches to properly shape the team.
“Furthermore, he's not had the best of preparations. He's only had one friendly match against Wales, which ended 1-1,” he noted.
Nana Agyemang said the coach appears to be building a compact and well-organised team that focuses on defensive stability and quick transitions into attack, but insisted the system is still a work in progress.
“At the end of the day, I could see what he was trying to build. We are compact, cohesive at the back, very tight, well-organised,” he explained.
He added that the cancellation of planned friendlies against Jamaica and Honduras further limited the team’s ability to test tactical ideas against strong opposition.
The analyst believes that, as a result, the Black Stars are still in an experimental phase and must be careful against Panama, who could pose a significant challenge in their opening fixture.
“In fact, what's going to happen today is that he's still experimenting. He's still part of the experiment because playing amongst yourselves is not as good as facing proper opposition,” he stated.
He said that Ghana must remain compact, disciplined, and tactically aware if they are to secure a positive result in their tournament opener.
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