Borders by Design: How the world controls who moves and who stays

Dominic Senayah

The contemporary discourse surrounding unregulated immigration often collapses into a binary of humanitarian crisis versus national security threat. For the international relations scholar, however, the current global border regime is not a timeless fixture of the Westphalian state system. It is a relatively modern bureaucratic architecture, constructed deliberately, maintained politically, and calibrated to serve the economic interests of the world’s wealthiest states.

We frequently hear nostalgic appeals to a golden age of travel, a pre-1914 paradise where the world was supposedly a free place for all. Yet historical data tells a more complicated story. That era of apparent openness was a brief and exceptional anomaly in a much longer saga of state-mandated immobility, and understanding why it ended tells us more about the present border regime than any amount of contemporary political rhetoric.

The Great Passport Glitch

Between 1860 and 1914, particularly within the Atlantic corridor, passport requirements almost entirely lapsed. This was less a triumph of liberal philosophy and more a surrender to technological velocity. The steam engine and the railway created a volume of human movement that the primitive surveillance apparatus of the nineteenth century simply could not process. In 1872, the British Foreign Office articulated that foreigners possessed an unrestricted right of entrance, a sentiment that would be political suicide in any modern G20 capital and that reflected not enlightened governance but bureaucratic incapacity.

This glitch ended abruptly with the First World War. The 1920 League of Nations conference in Paris was the watershed moment, standardising the passport booklet not to facilitate travel but to contain it. The document we carry as a matter of course was conceived as an instrument of state surveillance dressed in the language of international cooperation. Before this, the unfree of the world, serfs, peasants, and the indentured, were legally tethered to the soil. A medieval traveller who lacked a letter of safe passage from a monarch was not a tourist. They were a potential spy or an outlaw. The modern visa is the direct institutional descendant of that letter: a permit of presence, a receipt of compliance, and a mechanism of selective exclusion that has simply been digitalised. The history of borders is not the history of freedom gradually curtailed. It is the history of control briefly interrupted.

The Economic Paradox of Unregulated Flows

In the twenty-first century, the migration debate has shifted to the language of economic development, though it rarely follows the evidence with any consistency. From a global perspective, unregulated migration provides a critical safety valve for the international labour market. The International Labour Organisation notes that migrants often fill what it terms the three D jobs, those that are dirty, dangerous, and demeaning, which native populations in ageing societies increasingly decline to perform. Without this labour, the care sector, the construction industry, and the agricultural supply chains of Western Europe and North America would face structural collapse of a kind that their political classes have carefully avoided acknowledging.

From an aggregate GDP perspective, the influx of labour is almost universally positive in net terms. It expands the tax base, suppresses the cost of services, and sustains pension systems that domestic birth rates alone cannot support. The friction, however, lies in the distributional effects. In receiving nations, downward pressure on low-skilled wages can be statistically observed, though it is routinely exaggerated in populist rhetoric and deployed selectively by politicians who know that immigration policy is more useful as a wedge issue than as an honest accounting exercise.

In sending nations, the brain drain of the highly educated can stifle long-term institutional development, even as remittances provide an indispensable short-term poverty-reduction lifeline that official development assistance has consistently failed to match. Ghana’s experience is instructive: remittances reached $7.8 billion in 2025, the largest inflow ever recorded, outpacing foreign direct investment by more than four to one.

Macroeconomic Creditworthiness: The Schengen and ASEAN Frameworks

To understand why some nationalities travel freely while others navigate years of visa queues, exorbitant application fees, and humiliating documentation requirements, one must engage with the concept of macroeconomic creditworthiness. Nations with high GDP per capita, such as Singapore, Japan, and Germany, are granted visa waivers because their citizens are deemed low-risk for overstaying. They are treated as net contributors to any economy they enter. Their passports function as financial collateral, encoding national wealth within a document.

The Schengen Area represents the ultimate expression of this logic. By abolishing internal borders for its member states, it created a laboratory for frictionless movement and simultaneously erected what critics rightly describe as an external fortress. The freedom of movement enjoyed within Schengen was purchased by making the external borders significantly harder to cross for citizens of the Global South. The ASEAN framework has attempted a partial replication of this model for skilled labour mobility, yet it remains constrained by vast economic disparities between member states. The logic of both systems is identical: free movement for the creditworthy, structural exclusion for those who are not.

The Diplomatic Tit-for-Tat: Reciprocity as Soft Power

Visa policy is one of the most underappreciated tools of diplomatic soft power. A nation that wishes to improve its global standing does not merely build institutions or negotiate trade agreements. It signs bilateral visa waiver agreements that signal to the international community that its citizens are trustworthy, solvent, and welcome. The United Arab Emirates’ ascent to the top decile of global travel freedom is the product of precisely this strategy: a decade-long diplomatic effort that transformed its travel document from a regional credential into a globally respected asset through the methodical signing of mutual waiver agreements with the European Union and states across South America, Asia, and Africa.

The reciprocity trap operates on the same logic but in reverse. When one state imposes a significant visa fee on another, retaliation follows. These charges are not administrative costs. They are diplomatic signals, expressions of political mistrust. For many states, the border has quietly become a revenue stream. Visa fees are no longer priced to cover the administrative cost of processing an application. They are priced as a form of taxation on the aspiration to move, a levy that funds the security apparatus of wealthy states without requiring those states to draw from general taxation or justify the expenditure to domestic electorates.

The Structural Deterrence of Exorbitant Fees

In international relations scholarship, the rising cost of visas is understood through the concept of structural deterrence. When a state raises its application fees significantly above the genuine cost of processing, it is performing a quiet act of border control that leaves no fingerprints. It filters the pool of potential migrants not by merit, skill, or genuine need, but by existing capital. The effect is regressive: it systematically excludes those who lack wealth whilst doing nothing to screen for the characteristics border policy claims to prioritise, namely criminality, security risk, or the intention to overstay.

The International Monetary Fund has noted that such barriers can hinder economic development by preventing the efficient allocation of labour across borders. If a gifted software engineer in Accra or Lagos cannot afford the initial costs associated with securing entry to a technology hub in London or California, the global economy absorbs a net loss in productive capacity and innovation. The paper wall does not keep out criminals. It keeps out talented people without capital, which is an entirely different category, and conflating the two is either a category error or a deliberate political choice.

The Security-Development Nexus

Since the early 2000s, the concept of the security-development nexus has dominated border policy discourse across the G20. Governments argue that stringent visa regimes are necessary to prevent transnational crime, terrorism, and the movement of hostile state actors. These are legitimate concerns that deserve serious engagement. The difficulty is that the empirical record consistently shows a significant disconnect between the stated security rationale and the actual profile of those caught in the net of restrictive border policy.

The vast majority of undocumented migrants are not security threats. They are economic actors responding rationally to labour market demands that the legal immigration system has been politically unwilling to accommodate on a sufficient scale. By forcing migrants into unregulated channels, states inadvertently generate the very security vulnerabilities they claim to be preventing. Smuggling networks, people-trafficking operations, and black-market labour systems thrive precisely because the official front door is priced beyond reach or narrowed beyond utility. The current global visa regime does not prevent insecurity. In important respects, it manufactures it.

The Rise of the Biometric Wall

As the world moves toward 2030, the paper wall of the twentieth century is being systematically replaced by the biometric wall of the twenty-first. Facial recognition technology, iris scanning, and AI-driven risk profiling are becoming standard features of border management in wealthy states. Proponents argue that these systems make travel faster and more secure. Critics point to the creation of a permanent digital trail that extends state surveillance far beyond the physical border crossing.

For the international relations scholar, this transition represents a conceptual shift from territorial sovereignty to digital sovereignty. A state no longer requires a physical gate to stop a person. It can flag a digital identity at the point of booking, deny entry before the journey begins, and share that determination across a network of allied states without the procedural protections that physical border processes nominally provide. Pre-border vetting is the most complete expression of modern state control over movement yet devised, expanding rapidly with minimal democratic oversight.

The Fluke of Freedom

The golden age of travel was a glitch, a brief interval when technological change outpaced the administrative capacity of the state. Today, that capacity has not merely caught up. It has surpassed the ambitions of any nineteenth-century border authority by a considerable distance. The disparities in travel freedom, the eye-watering application fees, and the layers of documentary requirements are not aberrations from a more enlightened norm. They are the norm reasserting itself after a temporary interruption.

The challenge for the next generation of policymakers is not whether borders can be made frictionless for everyone. They almost certainly cannot, not without a convergence in living standards that no current trajectory supports. The genuine challenge is whether the current regime, which allocates mobility almost entirely by the wealth of the state on the cover of a document, can be reformed into something that reflects merit, need, and human dignity as well as economic creditworthiness. The border is not a natural fact. It is a deliberate political choice. And political choices, unlike natural facts, can be made differently.

About the Author

Dominic Senayah is an International Relations professional and policy analyst based in England, specialising in African political economy, humanitarian governance, and migration diplomacy. He holds an MA in International Relations from the UK and writes on trade policy, institutional reform, and Ghana–UK relations for audiences across Africa, the United Kingdom, and the wider Global South.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.