Bortianor flood victims drowning in clean-up costs

For residents of Bortianor, S.C.C., and Block Factory in Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, last Monday’s torrential rains brought more woes even after the floods receded.

Their predicament was only the beginning of a second, more costly disaster, which is the clean-up of their homes.

A visit to 3 communities on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, revealed an aftermath rarely captured in flood headlines: homes filled with thick silt, plastic waste, and debris, and families now scrambling to raise thousands of cedis just to make their houses habitable again.

“We’ve lost thousands; now we’re paying to clean,” one resident lamented.

Many residents say they lost household appliances, furniture, and other valuables, running into millions of cedis in the floods.

But with the water still pooled in compounds some days later, the financial toll has only grown.

Mr. Francis Nortey, a landlord with an expanded compound, said his property has been submerged three times this year alone.

Each time, he has had to pay for emergency clean-up.

“This year alone, aftermath flood cleanings have cost me more than GHC5,000.00,” he told Myjoyonline.

According to him, the process is layered and expensive: first, a water pump mechanic must drain the compound. Then labourers are hired to clear silt and plastic waste. Only after that can cleaning contractors begin the main wash-down.

Mr. Nortey blames the recurring floods on the drainage system along the Mallam Junction–Kasoa road, which he says channels large volumes of water directly into residential areas.

He is now appealing to authorities for urgent, temporary interventions to prevent a repeat

For many households, the single biggest expense is pumping out water.

Mr. K. Addy, a landlord who had engaged a water pump mechanic working in his house, described the post-flood job as “tedious and very expensive these days.

Another resident, Mr. Asare Oppong Bediako, said it takes his family about a week to clear water from their home after every flood.

“Pumping alone costs me GHC3,500,” he said.

The situation is very disturbing, as not everyone can afford it.

Veronica Boahene said she currently has no money to hire a pump mechanic, leaving her home still waterlogged days after the rains.

A Flood Economy: Pump Mechanics in high demand

Ironically, the disaster has created a boom for water pump operators.

Mr. Kofi Mensah Adams said he visited several shops looking for an available mechanic, but all had been booked and dispatched to homes across the communities.

Abraham Ntebani, one of the mechanics on the ground, said he charges GHC600.00 per day, and most houses need several days of continuous pumping.

“Almost every house has a pump going on there right now,” he noted.

Flood, lose property, pay to pump, pay to clear silt, and wait for the next rains.

While pump mechanics are busy, many families are left counting losses they cannot recover.

The community’s appeal is clear — without proper drainage and flood mitigation along the Kasoa corridor, Bortianor, S.C.C., and Block Factory will remain “underwater” both literally and financially.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.