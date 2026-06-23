BOST Energies refutes claims of fuel contamination at Kumasi Depot

BOST Energies Limited has strongly rejected reports alleging the detection of contaminated fuel at its Kumasi Depot, describing the claims as inaccurate and misleading.

The company maintains that the reports misrepresented an isolated incident involving a tanker truck carrying suspected adulterated petroleum products and did not reflect the actual situation at the facility.

In a statement issued on June 22, 2026, the company explained that the matter arose during routine operational and quality-control checks, when depot officials identified irregularities in a tanker truck bearing registration number GN 8887-18.

According to BOST Energies, the suspicious product was immediately isolated and subjected to further examination in line with established safety and quality assurance procedures.

The company said initial laboratory tests conducted internally revealed that the petroleum product failed to meet the required specifications.

To ensure the accuracy of the findings, samples were subsequently forwarded to an independent laboratory for verification.

The external analysis, BOST Energies noted, confirmed that the product was indeed off-specification.

Following the confirmation, the company reported the matter to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), which moved to impound the tanker in accordance with regulatory procedures.

BOST Energies further disclosed that both the driver and the transporter involved are facing the appropriate regulatory and administrative actions.

The company stressed that the incident demonstrates the effectiveness of its monitoring systems and insisted that depot operations were never compromised.

“At no point did the incident compromise the integrity of products within the depot’s storage and distribution system, as no litre of product was discharged from the said vehicle,” the statement noted.

BOST Energies urged the public to disregard suggestions that fuel contamination occurred at the Kumasi Depot and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and operational excellence across its facilities.

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