Bountiful Technologies, partners launch Global Bebras Challenge for Ghanaian learners

Audio By Carbonatix
Bountiful Technologies Co. Ltd., in partnership with the Bountiful STEM Educational Foundation and the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP), has announced the launch of the Bebras International Computational Thinking Challenge in Ghana, an initiative aimed at equipping learners with critical thinking, problem-solving and other digital skills needed for the future.
The competition, scheduled to run from November 9 to 20, 2026, will be open to learners aged between six and 19 from both public and private schools across the country.
Organisers said the challenge will expose participants to age-appropriate puzzles and real-world problem-solving tasks designed to strengthen computational thinking, creativity, logical reasoning and analytical skills without requiring prior knowledge of coding or programming.
According to the organisers, the initiative forms part of efforts to prepare young Ghanaians for opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), artificial intelligence, robotics, innovation, entrepreneurship and the digital economy.
They noted that the challenge would also provide schools and teachers with an opportunity to introduce learners to new approaches to technology, innovation and structured problem-solving.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bountiful Technologies Co. Ltd., Seth Ogoe Ayim, said the programme is intended to create a national platform where learners from diverse educational backgrounds can discover their potential and build confidence in computational thinking.
"This challenge allows every learner to think critically, solve problems creatively, and build confidence in computational thinking. Our goal is to create a national platform where learners from public and private schools can discover their potential, develop essential future-ready skills, and see themselves as problem-solvers, innovators and creators," he said.
The organisers have encouraged schools, parents, corporate organisations and development partners to support the initiative by promoting participation and sponsoring learners, particularly those from underserved communities.
The challenge will be conducted either online or in written form, with registration expected to close on October 30, 2026, ahead of the nationwide competition in November.
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