From a sugar factory to a recycling plant; that is the story of the once vibrant now defunct Asutsuare Sugar Factory in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.
The equipment from the defunct factory has now been turned into a paper and plastic recycling facility.
Joseph Opoku Gakpo of Joy News’ Agric, Environment and Technology Desk visited the facility and filed this report.
Watch the video below:
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Mobile Money transactions hit GH¢233 billion in 2018
- Video: Asutsuare Sugar Factory now recycling plant
- Business confidence rebounds, BoG’s index inched to 97.3% from 95.1%
- GH¢2 billion raised on GSE in 2018
- We were fair to Heritage, Premium banks – BoG
- Davos: Africa boosts free trade while global barriers go up
- Six Fund Managers voluntarily cease operations – SEC
- Ghana Railway Company starts a two-week free ride
- Benefits of Ghana-Burkina rail line are unprecedented – Joe Ghartey
- Multimedia, DFID unveil BEEP Accountability and Advocacy Project
- Railways can transform economy to first world status - Joe Ghartey
- Big Four accountants bid to delay audit reform
- PHOTOS: Tullow Ghana participates in WAIPEC 2019
- Indian manufacturer enters Ghanaian smartphone market
- We're not a 'loss-making institution' - COCOBOD