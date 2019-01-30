Video: Asutsuare Sugar Factory now recycling plant

Share

From a sugar factory to a recycling plant; that is the story of the once vibrant now defunct Asutsuare Sugar Factory in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

The equipment from the defunct factory has now been turned into a paper and plastic recycling facility.

Joseph Opoku Gakpo of Joy News’ Agric, Environment and Technology Desk visited the facility and filed this report.

Watch the video below: