Universal code for digital payments in the offing

Vice President, Dr Bawumia at the GITTA awards

The government will be launching a common platform for mobile money transactions without the use of a point of sale device or the need for a mobile money transfer agent.

This platform when launched will enhance the agenda to move the economy through a digital transformation.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed this in Accra at the 9th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom awards, where he received an award as the Digital Leader of the Year.

The award is in recognition of the Vice President’s innovations, leadership in digitization and automation, promotion of a cost-efficient and sustainable economy.

This honour also recognizes Dr.Bawumia’s promotion and enhanced digitization in a most enviable way; The Paperless Port, Digital Address System, Mobile Money Interoperability, as a result of an ingenious leadership style.

This style has supported and continues to support national and corporate growth.

Dr Bawumia disclosed that the QR code will be a game changer to the digital transformation agenda.

"We are working around the clock and very soon the Bank of Ghana and GHIPSS will be unveiling a new universal code for all telcos and money transactions," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful received the honour as Industry Personality of the Year.

Other award winners of the night include MTN Ghana as Mobile money provider for the year, Chief Executive of Hubtel, Alex Bram received the Fintech CEO of the year whiles Standard Chartered bank grabbed the Digital bank of the year.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Vodafone Ghana GCNet, Oracle also received awards for their contributions in the various areas of Operations.

Instinct Wave CEO, Akin Naphtal, congratulated and lauded the Vice President for his zeal and commitment to the digitization agenda, a major plank of Government’s desire to move Ghana beyond aid.

“We are very delighted and proud to have a Vice President who is very zealous about the ICT industry, his commitment in driving the digitization agenda to increase government revenue and facilitate ease of doing business in Ghana is worth emulating. He has indeed proven that the agenda of the government to digitalise the economy of Ghana is a success story”.



The awards night provided an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.