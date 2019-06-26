Esoko to offer data collection software, deployment solution to Liberia 

Share

Dr Daniel Asare-Kyei (CEO, Esoko) and Williametta Saydee-Tarr (Minister, Gender, Children & Social Protection)

Pioneering Technology Firm, Esoko, is set to embark on a data collection exercise in Liberia.

This comes on the heels of a twelve-month contract signed by the company and government of Liberia in Monrovia.

The project which is funded by the World Bank through USAID aims at collecting social data of two hundred thousand (200,000) households, as part of the government of Liberia’s Household Social Registry Project.

The initiative which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection will be rolled out in four (4) out of fifteen (15) counties comprising Bong, Bomi, Nimba and Maryland.

This will cater for about one million deprived people living in households under extremely poor, food and nutrition insecure conditions. After profiling, they will benefit from social protection packages such as cash transfers and other social resilient services.

According to the Minister, Williametta Saydee-Tarr, the Liberian government and its partners stand to benefit from the data that will be collected for their social development programs. She further noted that the end goal is to improve livelihoods for the government’s pro-poor agenda.

The social registry when created will ensure there is synchronization of a common database which will drive the efficiency of policy formulation and implementation, enhance program tracking, monitoring and management.

The Chief Executive Officer of Esoko, Dr Daniel Asare-Kyei said, “Esoko is pleased for this opportunity to bring our unique leadership and expertise in combining modern advanced technology in data digitization and field deployment solution to support the Liberian Government in this pro-poor development agenda. As a company, we exist to drive digital and financial inclusion for Africa’s rural people and this project is set to achieve just that.”

Esoko has successfully delivered similar flagship projects in partnership with the government of Ghana. These projects include the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) exercise, where one hundred and twenty thousand (120,000) households were surveyed.

The biometric and spatial data of two hundred thousand (200,000) farmers were also collected for the government of Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs Program.

In a record time of two months, four hundred thousand (400,000) households were profiled under the government’s Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program. All these were made possible through Esoko’s tried and tested data collection technology (Insyt) combined with its professional and dedicated team.

