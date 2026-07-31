CalBank launches ‘Abakade Promo’ to reward customer loyalty

CalBank has launched the CalBank Abakade Promo, a new customer deposit promotion designed to reward loyal customers while encouraging a stronger savings culture.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Consumer Banking at CalBank, Stephen Essien, said the promotion is open to both existing and new customers. He explained that customers who deposit GH¢500 or more into their CalBank account and maintain the balance for at least 30 days will qualify for monthly and grand prize draws.

Under the promotion, customers stand the chance of winning GH¢5,000 every month, with a grand prize of GH¢100,000 at the end of the campaign.

Mr. Essien said the initiative is the bank's way of rewarding customers for their loyalty while encouraging them to develop a savings habit.

"All that you need to do is deposit GH¢500 or more and stand a chance to win GH¢5,000 each month. The grand prize is GH¢100,000 for an exciting customer who has saved with us. Just save with us and keep your money for more than 30 days, and you stand a chance of winning," he said.

He added that the promotion also reflects CalBank's appreciation for its customers ahead of the festive season.

"We love our customers and we need to give back to them. We know Christmas is coming, and it's time for us to show love to our customers. We keep telling people that if you love somebody, show workings. This is how we show our customers that we appreciate them," he added.

The CalBank Abakade Promo is expected to drive savings while giving customers the opportunity to win cash rewards throughout the campaign.

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