Banking and Finance

CalBank delivers strong quarter one 2026 financial performance

Source: Joy Business  
  14 April 2026 5:58pm
Carl Asem, MD CalBank
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CalBank PLC delivered a strong first quarter 2026 financial performance, underpinned by significant growth in core income lines and improved profitability.

Net interest income more than doubled to GH¢171.1 million (Group) from GH¢86.3 million in the first quarter 2025.

This was driven by higher interest income and a substantial reduction in interest expense, reflecting improved funding efficiency.

Total revenue rose to GH¢326.7 million (up over 110% year-on-year), supported by robust net trading income (GH¢89.3 million) and solid growth in net fees and commissions (GH¢66.3 million).

The profit before tax increased to GH¢163.8 million, translating into a net profit of GH¢106.8 million—almost triple the prior year.

The bank also recorded a strong rebound in key prudential metrics, with capital adequacy at 17.2% (from negative territory in 2025), liquidity ratio at 90.7%, and a significantly improved non-performing loan ratio of 15.1% (down from 45.5%).

The balance sheet expansion remained solid, with total assets growing to GH¢13.4 billion.

This was driven primarily by investment securities and customer deposits, which increased to GH¢10.3 billion, indicating renewed customer confidence and improved funding stability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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