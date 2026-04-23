Church of Pentecost invests GH¢26.5m in education to boost human capital

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has revealed that the Church committed more than GH¢26.5 million to educational support in 2025 as part of its efforts to promote academic excellence and build human capital.
Speaking at the opening of the 48th Session of the General Council Meetings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, he said the funds were channelled into supporting students at various levels across the country.
According to him, a total of GH¢26,518,237.50 was disbursed through the Church’s districts, areas, ministries in Ghana, as well as its headquarters, covering a broad range of support, including one-off financial assistance and full scholarships.
He explained that a significant portion of the funding was derived from a policy that allocates part of each Area’s Internally Generated Funds to sponsor students, particularly those studying at Pentecost University, as part of a structured approach to educational investment.
“The Church in 2025 demonstrated its profound commitment to academic excellence and human capital development through a substantial investment in the educational aspirations of its members.
“Across various Districts, Areas, and Ministries in Ghana, as well as the Headquarters, a total of GH¢ 26,518,237.50 was disbursed to support students at various levels of learning.
This comprehensive support ranged from one-time financial assistance to full scholarships.
“It is significant to note that a substantial portion of this figure came from the institution of an agreed percentage of each Area’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF), specifically earmarked to fully sponsor students, particularly those attending Pentecost University. This strategic funding model was developed under the Vision 2023/2028,” he stated.
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