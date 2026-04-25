2 feared dead, several injured in Accra–Salaga bus crash  

Two persons are feared dead with several others sustaining injuries in a road accident involving a Marcopolo bus travelling from Accra to Salaga in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash occurred around 0100 hours on the Nkonya Wurupong–Kwamekrom stretch of the road in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

The bus, with registration number GT 6557-18, veered off the road and overturned while en route to Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.

A Ghana News Agency (GNA) correspondent, who was travelling on a separate VIP bus from Accra, arrived at the accident scene shortly after the incident and observed several passengers trapped in the wreckage, while others with varying degrees of injuries lay by the roadside awaiting assistance.

Commercial buses heading towards Wulensi, Kete-Krachi, Bimbilla and Dambai stopped to assist in rescue efforts as emergency calls were placed to the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service at Nkonya.

Personnel from both services later arrived at the scene and conveyed the injured passengers to the Kpando Hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary information gathered from some passengers by GNA indicated that two persons, believed to be a couple, were trapped beneath the overturned bus and were feared dead.

Sources at the scene said the couple were travelling to Salaga for a family introduction ceremony, but sadly lost their lives on the way.

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