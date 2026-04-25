Audio By Carbonatix
A lawyer, Kwame Boafo Akuffo Esq of Akropong-Akuapem, has called for an Act of Parliament that would authorise the use of lethal force against illegal miners operating in Ghana’s forest and water bodies.
He argued that illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, has reached a national security and public health emergency level, requiring what he described as “a drastic measure and not charitable and presbyterian approach”.
He proposed the deployment of surveillance drones to monitor designated mining areas on a daily basis, with enforcement measures applied against offenders who refuse to comply with warnings to stop illegal operations.
"Let us pass an Act of Parliament, a drone policy, which eliminates galamseyers on the spot because they are threatening lives," he said on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, April 25.
Mr Akuffo justified his position by referencing existing legal provisions that permit the use of force in situations where life is under threat or where suspects resist lawful arrest.
He linked illegal mining activities to environmental degradation and public health risks, particularly the pollution of water bodies, which he said continues to endanger communities and strain the lives of innocent people.
According to him, repeated enforcement efforts have failed to curb the menace, insisting that a more extraordinary state response is required to bring the practice under control.
Watch his views in the video below;
Latest Stories
-
Lawyer calls for ‘shoot and kill’ law against illegal miners
16 minutes
-
Free Zones CEO should’ve been sacked for her comments against Pentecost Chairman – Charles Owiredu
42 minutes
-
RCOMSDEP Coordinator identifies greed as a major cause of galamsey
55 minutes
-
‘Galamsey will lead to conflict over water if unchecked’ – Kwame Akuffo warns
59 minutes
-
S.A. xenophobic attacks: Ablakwa warns against retaliatory attacks in Ghana
1 hour
-
Ghana relocates citizen after Xenophobic attack in South Africa – Ablakwa
1 hour
-
Galamsey fight ‘uncoordinated and failing’ – Daryl Bosu
1 hour
-
JoyNews Impact Makers Awards 2026 to honour self-funded changemakers on May 15
1 hour
-
Galamsey fight: Stop ‘Presbyterian approach’ and take drastic action – Kwame Akuffo tells gov’t
1 hour
-
JS Construction launches female scholarships and donates industrial printer to Kumasi Technical University
2 hours
-
RCOMSDEP Coordinator says galamsey fight is holistic and multi-pronged
2 hours
-
Gov’t has made significant gains in galamsey fight – RCOMSDEP Coordinator
3 hours
-
Kwame Akuffo urges Ghana to address local xenophobia while condemning attacks abroad
3 hours
-
Abirem MP demands a unified African response to Xenophobic attacks in South Africa
3 hours
-
South African authorities have pledged to tackle xenophobic attacks – Ghana’s High Commission
3 hours