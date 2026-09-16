City of David Foundation donates to Koforidua Hospital, Koforidua Prison

The City of David Foundation, led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, David Sarpong, popularly known as Randal, has extended humanitarian support to institutions in the Eastern Region with donations to the Koforidua Central Hospital and the Koforidua Prison.

The Foundation’s team visited the Koforidua Central Hospital and presented toiletries, bottled water and cash to support the hospital and its patients.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, the Head of Administration expressed appreciation to Mr Sarpong and the City of David Foundation for the gesture.

He said the donation would help support the hospital’s needs and complement its efforts to provide care and comfort to patients.

The team subsequently visited the Koforidua Prison, where it presented a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to support the settlement of hospital debts incurred by some inmates.

The donation was received on behalf of the prison by the Station Officer, who expressed gratitude to Mr Sarpong and his team for supporting the welfare of inmates.

He commended the Foundation for the initiative, stressing the importance of extending humanitarian assistance to people in difficult circumstances, including prisoners who may require medical attention but face challenges in settling their hospital bills.

The interventions form part of the City of David Foundation’s broader activities in community development, healthcare support and humanitarian service.

Speaking through the initiative, Mr Sarpong reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to supporting communities and institutions where assistance is needed, particularly in areas involving healthcare and the welfare of vulnerable people.

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