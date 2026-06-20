Coach Freeman launches music and talent camp for young voices

Music coach and talent development manager Coach Freeman is set to organise a six-week music and personal development camp for young people in Accra in July.

The programme, dubbed Rock the Mic GH Summer Camp 2026, will run from July 7 to August 13, 2026, at Jukebox Studios in East Legon. Sessions will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm.

The camp is targeted at children and teenagers between the ages of 12 and 16 and seeks to help participants develop their vocal abilities, confidence, communication skills and stagecraft.

Participants will be taken through modules including Find Your Voice, Vocal Power, Own the Stage, Star Development, Rising Stars Showcase and Showtime.

The programme will climax with a concert dubbed Summer in the Garden, where participants will perform live with a professional band before family members and invited guests. The organisers have also indicated that the finale will feature awards, professional photography and surprise celebrity appearances.

Coach Freeman, known in private life as Daniel Freeman Ame, is one of Ghana’s leading voice coaches and talent development experts. He has built a reputation over the years for mentoring singers and helping artistes improve their vocal abilities and stage performances.

Coach Freeman has also worked with a number of Ghanaian musicians, including Efya, Adina, Abiana, Camidoh, KiDi, Ben Brako and many others.

His expertise has featured prominently on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, where he contributes to the Music Lab segment, a platform that analyses songs from the perspectives of vocals, arrangement, production and performance.

According to Coach Freeman, participants in the camp will receive an official camp T-shirt, a training handbook, certificates of participation and professional event photographs.

The programme is also designed to build leadership, teamwork, creativity and self-expression while helping participants develop confidence and establish friendships.

Interested parents and guardians can contact the organisers on 0503551725 or through the Instagram handle @rockthemicgh.

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