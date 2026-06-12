Congo’s Ebola outbreak spreads to new health zones  

Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread ​to three new health ‌zones, according to a government report published on Thursday that showed the ​number of confirmed ​cases had risen to 676, ⁠including 136 deaths.

The figure represented the total number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday, the health minister said in a post on X.

The new health zones affected by the outbreak were in North Kivu and Ituri, the report said.

A health zone in Congo’s healthcare system is a defined area with a network of clinics and a referral hospital, serving around 100,000 to 150,000 people. There are ⁠over ​500 health ​zones in the country.

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