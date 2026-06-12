Congo’s Ebola outbreak spreads to new health zones  

Audio By Carbonatix
Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread to three new health zones, according to a government report published on Thursday that showed the number of confirmed cases had risen to 676, including 136 deaths.
The figure represented the total number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday, the health minister said in a post on X.
The new health zones affected by the outbreak were in North Kivu and Ituri, the report said.
A health zone in Congo’s healthcare system is a defined area with a network of clinics and a referral hospital, serving around 100,000 to 150,000 people. There are over 500 health zones in the country.
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