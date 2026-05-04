Cut the waste or risk crisis – Former Deputy Health Minister’s blunt warning on health financing

Akim Oda MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah has warned that the health sector could face a deeper strain unless the government urgently tackles waste and fixes health financing.

Speaking on PM Express on Monday, the former Deputy Health Minister said the country cannot afford to ignore the pressure building within the system following the rejection of the US health deal.

“Well, currently, I would say no, we just have to do something about it,” he said.

He pointed to long-standing inefficiencies that continue to weaken the sector.

“Because even though I was in my former position as the Deputy Minister, I could not come to terms with the fact that we had aid in terms of logistics from foreign partners, and we could not just clear them from the ports.”

He said the contradiction remains troubling.

“So even if the aid that is coming, we still want to take taxes on them to support our budgets, and now we say we want to be totally free from them. How do we survive?”

Mr Acquah said Ghana’s commitments under the Abuja Declaration still recognise the importance of support from development partners.

“I mean this 15% declaration by the Abuja declaration still demanded that there’s that level of support from developed countries, developed partners.”

He said the immediate task is to confront waste in the public sector.

“And so kindly, we just have to buy the bullet. And like Dr Nii Moi Thompson said, we may have to look into our systems and cut off all the waste, because there, there is a lot of waste within our public sector, and you cannot take away the health sector.”

According to him, heavy reliance on aid has left parts of the health system exposed.

“I’m telling you, the health sector is suffering, because I know what is happening, especially when the USA and others got cut off.”

He said some programmes that depended heavily on external support are already under pressure.

“There are certain areas that got a lot of motivation from some of this aid, and now that they are not coming, it’s become critical.”

The MP disclosed that a recent meeting with the head of the Ghana Health Service and programme managers painted a worrying picture.

“Very recently, I think about a month or so, we met the Ghana Health Service boss and their agencies and all the program managers in their presentation gave us an indication of what is ahead if we do not sit up to look at the finance and health financing.”

He said the country still has some breathing space because other donor partners remain engaged.

“I thank God, it’s only the US that is playing this kind of game with us. There are some other donor agencies that are still with us.”

“And so it gives us an opportunity to start looking beyond it. And let’s look at our source.”

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