Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Performance reviews as strategic tools

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  15 April 2026 4:28pm
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Insight

Performance reviews should strengthen alignment, not simply measure compliance. Strategic reviews reinforce priorities and accelerate improvement.

“Performance reviews are leadership instruments, not administrative routines.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

Key Strategies.
1. Align reviews with strategy priorities.
Ensure evaluations reflect organisational direction.
2. Provide forward-looking feedback.
Focus discussions on improvement opportunities.
3. Link incentives to outcomes.
Reward performance supporting strategic objectives.
4. Encourage continuous dialogue.
Promote feedback beyond formal review cycles.
5. Track improvement commitments.
Follow up on agreed performance actions.

“Feedback becomes powerful when it leads to action.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Participate in senior leadership reviews
✅ Monitor strategic performance indicators
✅ Support leadership development conversations

Actionable Tip

Evaluate whether review conversations focus enough on future performance improvement.

Why This Matters

Strategic reviews strengthen accountability and accelerate organisational learning.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir
Founding CEO, Chief Executives Network Ghana; CEO Advisor and Thought Leader; Convener of the Ghana CEO Summit; Member of Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee; Author of Daily Insight for CEOs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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