Domestic legal remedies still open for Sedina despite extradition – Appiagyei-Atua

Professor of International Law and Human Rights at the University of Ghana School of Law has indicated that former MASLOC Chief Executive, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, still has available legal remedies within Ghana’s domestic legal system despite her extradition from the United States.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 9, Prof Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua explained that although international legal processes related to her extradition have effectively concluded, she may still pursue several legal options in Ghana upon her return.

Responding to a question on whether Madam Tamakloe-Attionu has any remaining legal remedies after extradition, he said:

“...Within the domestic laws, I think, yes, there are some processes that Sedina Tamakloe can take. For example, if it means that we have to come back to the question of trial in absentia and whether, even though the constitutionality of the trial in absentia will come in here, truly what transpired with trial in absentia meets the constitutional test,” he explained.

He further stated that she retains the right to appeal the conviction or sentence if there are valid grounds.

“I think the other issue will be to demonstrate that every person has a right to appeal. So even if it's not the absentia issue and it's about maybe the sentence or something, then she can also appeal based on that,” he said.

However, the law lecturer cautioned that timing is crucial in appeal processes, stressing that delays could affect admissibility.

He also highlighted ongoing legal debates regarding when a sentence officially begins, particularly in cases involving trials in absentia.

“And then I think that also the issue about when the sentence begins to run, there is some debate as to when sentence begins and some of the views that it begins immediately that it is pronounced, others have the view that there can be some exceptions and of course there are some exceptions, but it seems not to be very clear in the case of trial in absentia,” he noted.

Professor Appiagyei-Atua concluded that these issues remain open for consideration under Ghana’s domestic legal framework following her extradition.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.