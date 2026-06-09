Sedina extradition shows strength of Ghana–US cooperation in corruption fight – Prof Appiagyei-Atua

Lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law has described the extradition of former MASLOC Chief Executive Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu as a clear example of effective international cooperation between Ghana and the United States in combating corruption and financial crimes.

Prof Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua made the remarks in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 9, while responding to a question on what the extradition case reveals from an international law perspective regarding cooperation between the two countries in enforcing justice.

In his response, the International Law and Human Rights professor explained that corruption cases often have strong links with international law, especially when accused persons leave the country before facing trial or sentencing.

“Yes, I think there is an international law angle to the corruption case we have now. And in fact, in most cases, corruption and international law have some strong relationships,” he said.

He noted that while criminal prosecution is primarily a domestic matter, international law becomes crucial when suspects abscond.

Prof Appiagyei-Atua further stressed that Sedina's case demonstrates how extradition treaties between countries can be used to ensure justice is served.

He noted that the case highlights the importance of international legal cooperation in ensuring that individuals cannot evade justice by fleeing across borders.

“So I think this is an example of how cooperation between two countries through an extradition treaty that binds the two countries can be used to ensure that justice is served for the particular country that has had some problems with a wrong committed by its citizen,” he added.

Former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe Attionu was convicted in absentia in 2024 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing financial loss to the state and stealing in connection with the disbursement of MASLOC funds.

The court found that her actions between 2013 and 2016 resulted in a loss of nearly GH¢90 million.

Following her conviction, Ghana requested her extradition from the United States in 2025. A U.S. District Court in Nevada subsequently certified the extradition, clearing the way for her return to Ghana to serve her sentence.

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