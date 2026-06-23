Dredging of Atonsu, Sisa Rivers in Kumasi underway amid flooding concerns

Residents of Atonsu, Kuwait, in the Asokwa Municipality are hopeful of an end to years of recurrent flooding as a major dredging exercise begins on the Atonsu and Sisa rivers.

For nearly eight years, flooding has remained a major challenge in the community, with residents counting their losses whenever heavy rains hit Kumasi and its surrounding areas. Homes have been inundated, properties destroyed, and livelihoods disrupted due to the persistent overflow of the two rivers.

Many residents attribute the situation to overflowing banks of the Atonsu and Sisa rivers during periods of heavy rainfall. Others believe indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the waterways has worsened the problem by obstructing the natural flow of water.

Speaking to Adom News, residents described the flooding as a long-standing challenge and expressed optimism that the ongoing dredging exercise could help reduce the impact of future floods in the area.

“We have suffered for years. Every time it rains heavily, water enters our homes and destroys everything,” one resident said. “We are praying this dredging will finally bring relief to us.”

Another resident added: “The refuse people dump in the river blocks the flow. If the rivers are deepened and people change their attitude, I believe the flooding will reduce.”

The exercise is being spearheaded by cybersecurity expert Samuel Kwame Adomako, who says the initiative is aimed at improving the flow of water through the rivers and minimising the risk of flooding.

“This is a community intervention. The rivers have silted over the years, so we are dredging to restore their capacity and improve water flow,” Mr. Samuel explained. “Flooding cannot be solved by one person. It requires residents, leaders, and everyone who has the means to support.”

According to him, tackling the flooding menace requires a collective effort from all stakeholders, including residents, community leaders, and individuals with the means to support such interventions.

Mr. Adomako noted that those capable of assisting communities facing environmental challenges should not wait until lives are lost before offering support.

“Environmental challenges should not be ignored until we start counting bodies. If you have the capacity, step in early,” he stressed.

He also appealed to wealthy Ghanaians to support government efforts in fighting against flooding across the country.

“Government alone cannot do it. I am appealing to well-resourced Ghanaians, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to partner with the state to invest in flood prevention projects,” said Mr. Adomako.

He urged residents to refrain from dumping refuse into rivers and drains, stressing that environmental responsibility is key to preventing floods.

“We cannot keep polluting our water bodies and expect results. The community must take ownership by keeping the drains and rivers clean,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.