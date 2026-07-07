Dynamic Data Solutions and eSentire announce partnership to strengthen cyber resilience across Africa

Dynamic Data Solutions Limited (dds55), a Ghanaian technology and cybersecurity firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with global cybersecurity company eSentire to help organisations across Africa strengthen their defences against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The partnership seeks to provide businesses with advanced cybersecurity solutions that combine eSentire’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities with dds55’s expertise in cybersecurity, cloud services, connectivity, infrastructure and managed services.

The collaboration comes at a time when organisations across Africa are experiencing growing digital transformation, increased cyber risks and heightened regulatory expectations around data protection and security.

Through the partnership, dds55 will deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity services locally, supported by eSentire’s global threat intelligence, security expertise and continuous monitoring capabilities.

The companies said the alliance will enable organisations to detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats more effectively while improving their overall cyber resilience.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of dds55, Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, said the partnership reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity in business decision-making.

“Cybersecurity has become a boardroom priority. Organisations today require trusted partners that understand their business, their regulatory environment and the evolving threat landscape,” she said.

She added that businesses need security partners who can provide solutions tailored to their operational realities while helping them navigate the rapidly changing cyber threat environment.

Senior Director of International at eSentire, Phil Skelton, said Africa represents one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, making access to advanced cybersecurity solutions increasingly important.

He said organisations on the continent require reliable threat detection and response capabilities to protect their digital assets and maintain business continuity.

Mr Skelton expressed confidence that dds55’s deep understanding of the African market, combined with eSentire’s global cybersecurity capabilities, would help expand the company’s Controlled Autonomy SecOps platform across the region.

The Controlled Autonomy SecOps platform uses advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and expert-led security operations, to help organisations identify and respond to threats quickly while reducing the burden on internal security teams.

The companies said the partnership will support businesses in strengthening their security posture, improving compliance with regulatory requirements and reducing exposure to cyber risks.

They added that the collaboration represents a shared commitment to moving organisations beyond a compliance-driven approach to cybersecurity and towards building sustainable, long-term cyber resilience across Africa.

About dds55

Dynamic Data Solutions LTD (dds55) is a fully Ghanaian-owned technology company with over 22 years of international expertise, locally owned and led, providing connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, data centre and systems integration services to organisations across Africa.

Guided by its brand promise, “Technology that delivers | People who care,” dds55 partners with organisations to deliver secure, resilient and business-critical technology solutions that enable growth and transformation.

About eSentire

eSentire is a leader in Controlled Autonomy SecOps, protecting 2,000+ organisations across 35+ industries around the world. Founded in 2001, the company’s Controlled Autonomy SecOps operating model pairs agentic AI operatives with engineered human-judgement controls, delivering expert-depth security outcomes at machine speed without ceding accountability to opaque automation.

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