East Legon Hills residents commend 48 Engineer Regiment for swift flood response

Residents of East Legon Hills in the Greater Accra Region have commended the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces for its swift intervention to clear a blocked waterway that contributed to flooding in the community.

The East Legon Hills Residents Association (ELHRA) said the dredging of the stream flowing southwards under the Akafia Bridge has significantly improved water flow and brought relief to residents after the devastating floods of Monday, June 29, 2026.

The floods, which affected several parts of Accra, destroyed homes, businesses and personal belongings, while disrupting movement in affected communities.

According to ELHRA, flooding had become a growing concern in East Legon Hills, posing risks to households and limiting access routes during periods of heavy rainfall.

Following an urgent appeal from residents, the Commanding Officer of the 48 Engineer Regiment deployed an excavator and engineering personnel to clear the obstructed waterway.

In a statement signed by the Association’s President, Paul Buansi, ELHRA described the intervention as “timely and lifesaving”, adding that the exercise had provided significant relief to residents.

“We commend the professionalism, responsiveness, and dedication of the Regiment. The action demonstrated by the Ghana Armed Forces reiterates their continued commitment to public safety and community support,” the statement said.

The Association expressed appreciation to the Commanding Officer and personnel of the 48 Engineer Regiment for their support and pledged to continue working with relevant institutions to improve flood resilience and protect residents.

The intervention forms part of broader efforts by state agencies and communities to address drainage challenges and reduce the impact of flooding in parts of Accra.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.