East Mamprusi MCE to engage Gbintri stakeholders over market revenue collection suspension

Audio By Carbonatix
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly in the Northern region, David Bukari Barichie, is set to engage chiefs and key stakeholders in Gbintri following rising tensions over the suspension of market revenue collection linked to the controversial 24-hour economy market initiative in the area.
This follows a formal communication addressed to the Gbintri Traditional Authority, referencing an earlier petition concerning the halt of all revenue mobilisation activities, effective April 22, 2026.
The suspension, according to authorities, stems from disagreements over the implementation of the 24-hour economy market policy and concerns regarding Internally Generated Funds (IGF) accountability.
Residents have accused the MCE and the Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, of diverting the project to their respective home communities, despite Gbintri hosting the largest market in the entire North East Region.
In response, the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has scheduled a crucial meeting for Monday, April 27, in Gbintri to address the impasse.
The engagement will bring together a broad range of stakeholders, including sub-chiefs of the Gbintri Traditional Area, opinion leaders, religious leaders, youth leaders, assembly members of the Gbintri Zonal Council, revenue collectors, and representatives of the Konkomba Youth Association (Gbintri branch).
The meeting is expected to provide a platform for all parties to present their views, clarify misunderstandings, and work collaboratively toward a resolution that ensures peace and continued development within the municipality.
Authorities have expressed appreciation to the traditional leadership for their cooperation and commitment to maintaining stability despite the ongoing tensions.
The suspension of revenue collection has sparked agitation among residents, with some expressing concern about the economic implications and the lack of clarity surrounding the market initiative. The upcoming dialogue is therefore seen as a critical step toward restoring trust and charting a way forward.
Further developments are expected following the outcome of the stakeholder meeting.
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