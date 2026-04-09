Easter Outreach: Victory Bible Church offers free healthcare, NHIS support to hundreds

Victory Bible Church International, Headquarters – Dominion Sanctuary in Accra, organised a large-scale outreach programme as part of its Easter activities.

It provided free health screenings, National Health Insurance Scheme registration, and a free shopping experience for community members.

The initiative, held in collaboration with Health Essentials and the NHIS, reflects the church’s commitment to demonstrating love and compassion in line with the message of Easter.

Hundreds of people from different backgrounds attended the event. They included the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities.

Beneficiaries received essential medical services, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing, and basic consultations. A dedicated team also assisted participants in registering or renewing their NHIS membership.

For many, the exercise brought relief. Some participants, including visually impaired individuals, expressed appreciation for the intervention.

They said access to free healthcare and the chance to shop for basic items at no cost offered comfort at a time of rising living expenses.

Speaking to the media, the Reverend Minister in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ekow Boham, said the programme reflects the church’s core values.

He noted that Easter is not only a time of celebration but also a period to show love through action.

Mr Boham urged the public to prioritise their health and take advantage of such opportunities. He also encouraged people to use the Easter season to deepen their relationship with God and show compassion to others.

A medical practitioner who supported the outreach, Samuel Nyatepe, stressed the importance of regular health screening.

Mr Boham explained that conditions such as hypertension and diabetes often develop without early symptoms. He said routine check-ups are key to early detection and management.

He also advised participants to adopt healthier lifestyles, including balanced diets, regular exercise, and stress management, to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses.

The free shopping experience was a major highlight. Beneficiaries selected essential household items, easing financial pressure on families and individuals. Many described the gesture as timely and thoughtful.

Organisers say the outreach forms part of a broader plan to support community well-being through impactful programmes.

They indicated that similar initiatives will be rolled out to reach more people, especially vulnerable groups.

The Easter outreach not only addressed immediate health and social needs but also reinforced the values of compassion, community, and service at the heart of the season.

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