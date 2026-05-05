ECG invests GH¢1.11bn in Ashanti power upgrades to address supply fluctuations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced plans to intensify transformer upgrades in the Ashanti Region as part of measures to improve electricity supply reliability and address recent power fluctuations affecting customers.
The exercise, expected to take effect from May 6, forms part of a wider deployment of 300 new distribution transformers to communities experiencing low voltage caused by overloaded equipment.
According to ECG, the intervention is intended to provide immediate relief to households and businesses struggling with unstable electricity supply in parts of the region.
The company explained that the ongoing investment is also aimed at strengthening the overall distribution network and improving service delivery across the Ashanti Region.
ECG further disclosed that the broader infrastructure improvement programme involves upgrading existing conductors to increase transmission capacity and support growing electricity demand.
“We want to assure our cherished customers that there shouldn’t be any panic, as we rightly said, and that the ECG is undertaking this massive upgrade to satisfy our customers and this is not the only project that we are doing,” the Public Relations Officer for ECG’s Ashanti West Region, Benjamin Obeng Antwi, said in an interview with Citi FM.
“If you listened to the minister’s press conference last week, he mentioned that government is turning its focus to the Ashanti Region. Even in our managing director’s press conference, ECG is investing some GH¢1.11 billion in the Ashanti Region. What we are doing is we are upgrading the conductors over there from 265 to 400 megawatts,” he added.
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