I’m Ghanaian at home – UK-based musician Denny opens up on identity, music and life in London

UK-based musician and DJ Denny says his identity as a Ghanaian remains deeply rooted despite building his music career abroad, insisting that who he is off stage is different from the persona audiences see.

Speaking on Fresh Juice on Joy Prime, the artiste, born Kojo said “Denny” may be the stage name, but at home he is still Kojo, a proud Ghanaian who grew up with the culture, language, and food.

“I’m Ghanaian at home,” he said, brushing aside claims that he only embraces his Ghanaian identity for branding or aesthetics.

“It’s Ghana Jollof, never Nigerian.”

The Afro-fusion artiste, who blends Afro-pop and Amapiano influences in his music, revealed that his journey into music started in 2020 before relocating to the UK to further develop his craft.

According to him, his passion for performing dates back to his school days at Good Hill International, where he regularly performed with cultural and school groups during primary and junior high school.

Denny said Ghana first got to know him in 2022 when he shot a music video with his godfather, Yaa Pono — an experience he described as his real introduction to the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

He admitted that breaking into the Ghana music scene was not easy, explaining that audiences are often quick to question new artistes trying to establish themselves.

Despite the challenges, he believes he is gradually earning acceptance and hopes to collaborate with some of Ghana’s biggest names.

Among the artistes he mentioned were Black Sherif, King Promise, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy.

Currently in Ghana for a two-week media tour, Denny is also preparing for the Ghana Music Awards UK in October, where he has previously received multiple nominations and won awards.

Beyond the music and growing recognition, the artiste described his song Genesis as one of the most emotional projects of his career. The gospel-inspired track was written after the death of his mother in 2024.

He explained that the song reflects the struggles, setbacks, and emotional pain he endured during that period, while also capturing his determination to keep pushing through difficult times.

For Denny, music is not about chasing trends or algorithms, but about making an impact through real-life experiences and storytelling.

His latest five-track EP, Love Again, is currently available on streaming platforms under the name Ayedenny, as he hopes to gain the same level of acceptance in Ghana that he says he has found in the UK.

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