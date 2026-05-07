SML trial: High Court grants 6th accused Kwadwo Damoah leave to travel to London

The High Court in Accra has granted permission to the sixth accused person in the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) case, Col. (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah, to travel to London between May 11 and May 15, 2026.

Col. Damoah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jaman South, is standing trial alongside former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and six others over 78 counts of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences.

The charges, filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in November 2025, include conspiracy to influence procurement processes and causing financial loss to the state.

The case is linked to the SML contract and other alleged financial irregularities said to have occurred during Mr Ofori-Atta’s tenure as Finance Minister between 2017 and 2024.

During proceedings, the Republic opposed Col. Damoah’s application to travel, arguing that the supporting letter attached to the request originated from the Minority Caucus in Parliament rather than Parliament as an institution.

According to the prosecution, it would have been more appropriate for the letter to come from the Speaker of Parliament to demonstrate official institutional approval for the trip, which is intended for a training programme in London.

The Republic further argued that another member of the Minority Caucus who is not currently standing trial could have been selected to attend the programme instead.

However, the Court held that although the concerns raised by the prosecution were valid, insufficient evidence had been presented to prove that Col. Damoah would abscond if granted permission to travel.

The Court consequently approved the application and directed him to depart Ghana on May 9, 2026, and return on or before May 17, 2026.

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