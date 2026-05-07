2026 Milo Champions League Finals: Nkawkaw Salvation Army crowned champions  

Eastern Region representatives Nkawkaw Salvation Army Primary School emerged champions of the 2026 Milo Champions League after defeating Kwabenya Atomic 2-0 in a thrilling final in Sekondi-Takoradi.

At the end of the fiercely contested competition, Kwabenya Atomic settled for second place while Denchemoase D/A Basic School finished third after an impressive run in the tournament.

The championship, themed “Raising Champions — From Ghana to the World,” brought together young talents from across the country, with organizers describing the competition as a growing platform for grassroots football development in Ghana.

The final match drew excitement from supporters, coaches and football enthusiasts as both teams displayed determination, discipline and teamwork throughout the encounter.

Nkawkaw Salvation Army, however, proved dominant with a composed defensive display and sharp attacking play, controlling key moments of the game to secure a deserved victory.

The atmosphere at the finals reflected the energy and passion that characterized this year’s tournament, with players celebrating emotionally after the final whistle.

Competition Manager at Nestlé Ghana, Myron Otoo, praised all participating teams and regions for their commitment and fighting spirit.

“We celebrate all the regions that participated because they played hard. Most importantly, we have a winning team and we need to celebrate that. This year, the Milo Champions League has more in store, so everyone should stay tuned for more surprises and exciting connections ahead,” he said.

Corporate Communications representative Deborah Cobbina described the competition as a powerful platform that continues to inspire young athletes.

“The energy in the atmosphere, the teamwork, determination and grit displayed by the young people have been amazing. As a brand, we are excited to provide this platform and proud of how far it has come,” she stated.

She hinted at bigger developments for the competition in the coming months.

“We came back bigger and better, and this year we have gone a notch higher. Watch this space because something phenomenal is coming soon,” she added.

Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Salome Azevedo, emphasized the importance of partnerships in developing grassroots football.

According to her, the competition has become an important foundation for juvenile football development in Ghana through collaborations with the Ghana Football Association and Ghana Education Service.

“If we complain about the state of grassroots sports, then this is the future. This is the platform we must support and own as a national initiative,” she said.

Beyond the trophy presentation, the tournament reinforced calls for sustained investment in youth sports development and the nurturing of future football talents across Ghana.

For Nkawkaw Salvation Army Primary School, the victory represents not only a championship triumph but also a memorable moment in their football journey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.