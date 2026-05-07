Former NDC Branch Chairman covers nomination fees for Klottey Korle Executives

A data analytics engineer and former Branch Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Ashitei Ashietey, has pledged to fully cover nomination filing fees and membership dues for all branch executives within the Klottey Korle Constituency as the party undertakes its 2026 grassroots elections.

The initiative, described as a strategic effort to strengthen the party’s base, aims to ensure that all branch executives in the constituency can participate in the electoral process without financial constraints.

According to Mr Ashietey, the move seeks to remove financial obstacles that often discourage capable and committed party members from participating in grassroots leadership.

“This support is about ensuring that financial barriers do not limit participation. We want committed individuals to step forward and contribute to building a stronger party at the grassroots level,” he noted.

The intervention comes at a crucial time as the NDC rolls out its nationwide branch elections, a process widely regarded as the backbone of the party’s organisational structure.

Political observers note that grassroots elections play a decisive role in shaping the party’s internal leadership pipeline, influencing future constituency, regional, and national dynamics.

Mr Ashietey emphasised that, beyond easing financial burdens, the initiative seeks to encourage broader participation across all branches and strengthen local party structures.

He further reiterated his commitment to developing the constituency, stating that empowering grassroots executives is essential to building a resilient and effective political organisation.

Some residents and party members within the Klottey Korle Constituency have welcomed the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful, particularly for younger and less-resourced aspirants.

The initiative is also expected to enhance competitiveness and fairness in the ongoing electoral process by levelling the playing field for all interested candidates.

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