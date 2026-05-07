Emma Wenani named among Ascent Top 100 Career Women in Africa 2026

Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, has been named among the Ascent Top 100 Career Women in Africa 2026.

This is a prestigious recognition by the Ascent Club that celebrates bold, audacious and high-impact women shaping the continent’s corporate landscape.

The recognition places Emma Wenani among an influential group of women whose work continues to redefine leadership, excellence and innovation across Africa.

Her inclusion in the 2026 cohort reflects years of dedication to building impactful communication strategies, leading high-performing teams and delivering transformative experiences within Ghana’s communications and events space.

In her role as Chief Director, Emma Wenani steers the consulting arm of Global Media Alliance, overseeing multiple client accounts across local and international markets.

Under her leadership, Global Media Alliance has organised flagship platforms such as the World PR Day Festival and the Ghana Beverage Awards, which recently marked its 10th anniversary.

Beyond events, she has led her team to consistently deliver top-tier strategic communication and brand services to a diverse portfolio of clients, and her team has been recognised among the Top 10 PR agencies in Ghana by Africa PR Week.

Commenting on the recognition, Ms Wenani expressed both gratitude and a deep sense of shared accomplishment: “I truly love the work I do, and I am fortunate to be supported by an incredible team that makes it easier to grow, innovate and deliver impact every day.

" This recognition is not just about me, it is for every woman who continues to put in the effort, push boundaries and strive for excellence in their field.”

This recognition also builds on a growing list of accolades that highlight Ms Wenani’s influence in the communications space, including being named among the Top 10 Women in PR in Ghana by Women in PR and among the Top 10 Women in PR in Africa by Africa PR Week.

Ms Wenani’s career has been defined by a commitment not only to professional excellence but also to mentorship and empowerment.

She continues to invest in developing others, helping young professionals find their voice, build confidence and navigate their career journeys with purpose.

Emma Wenani is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with extensive experience spanning public relations, brand strategy, media engagement, stakeholder management, digital marketing, events management and crisis communications.

Known for her ability to blend creativity with strategy, she is passionate about shaping stories and experiences that connect brands with audiences and inspire action, while fostering growth within her team and the wider industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.