Ensign Global University matriculates newest MPH cohort

Ensign Global University (EGU) once again reaffirmed its commitment to training global public health leaders with the matriculation of its newest cohort into the Master of Public Health (MPH) programme.

The ceremony marked the final matriculation ceremony of the year, as students were officially initiated into the university community.

As part of the formal proceedings, students took the matriculation oath, administered by EGU Registrar Mr Patrick Kuma, affirming their commitment to the university's values and pillars, including leadership, professionalism, and entrepreneurship.

In his keynote address, EGU President and Professor Stephen Alder delivered a sincere and inspiring message to the students, reminding them that the journey ahead would be demanding and challenging students to embrace that difficulty as a catalyst for becoming the best possible leaders in public health. These, he affirmed, are the qualities that every Ensonian should embody.

“We have to do our job. We need to test you, to stretch you, and to challenge you. If you are not challenged by this (MPH experience), you will not be better when you’re done. So, it is hard—it is hard because we believe you are capable of taking on these challenges, and through them, you will grow, develop and become Ensonians.”

President Alder thereafter officially matriculated the students and admitted them to the privileges and responsibilities of the Faculty of Community Health, marking the beginning of their journey as future public health professionals.

As part of the ceremony, representatives of the matriculants, Ms Lawrencia Amoah and Mr Matthew Imbeah, delivered a speech expressing their gratitude and commitment to the endeavours ahead, emphasising teamwork and collaboration.

“No single one of us can see health problems wholly”.

The laboratory scientist sees the result and not the household it came from. The safety officer sees the water source, not the woman who chose it, because the safe one (the water source) was forty minutes away. Everyone in this room is holding a piece of the picture, and we will spend the year putting the pieces together on the same table. That is what an MPH actually is.”

As a ceremonial and symbolic feature of the university’s matriculation ceremonies, students signed the matricula, adding their names to the university's official records.

The ceremony featured goodwill messages from faculty, E-GRASAG representatives and some invited guests, most notably attendees from Brigham Young University.

Speaking on behalf of Ensign Graduate Students Association (E-GRASAG), Ms Rita Coffie warmly welcomed the newly matriculated students and extended the association's full support as they embarked on their academic journey.

Echoing the president's sentiments, she acknowledged the challenges ahead while offering a reassuring word of encouragement, expressing her confidence in the students' ability to rise to the occasion and navigate the road ahead successfully.

This new semester, marked by the matriculation ceremony, ushers in a new era of continued growth and an unwavering commitment from Ensign Global University to advancing public health education and training in Ghana and around the world.

In a significant step toward deepening the university's ties with its host community, and by direct initiative of the President, the university has introduced scholarship opportunities for community members of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area.

The university has also secured scholarship partnership agreements with key national health organisations and institutions as part of a strategic effort to advance quality public health education and develop professionals capable of ushering Ghana into a new era of public health advocacy and practice.

It is into this exciting and transformative season of growth that the newest cohort of MPH students has been matriculated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.