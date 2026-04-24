Ernest Chemists supports Ghana Prisons as medicine shortage deepens healthcare crisis

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s prison system is facing a growing healthcare challenge, with authorities confirming critical shortages of essential medicines affecting both inmates and officers across the country.
The Ghana Prisons Service says the situation is placing a significant strain on its ability to deliver timely and adequate medical care. This has prompted plans to establish a centralised “medicine bank” to ensure a steady and reliable supply of drugs across prison facilities nationwide.
In response to the challenge, pharmaceutical firm Ernest Chemists Limited has stepped in to support the service with essential medical supplies.
Head of Commercial at Ernest Chemists Limited, Emmanuel Adu, said the intervention forms part of the company’s broader commitment to promoting healthy living and supporting vulnerable populations.
“This initiative reflects our responsibility to contribute to national well-being, particularly in institutions that are often underserved,” he stated.
“We recognise that access to basic healthcare is a fundamental need, and we believe supporting the Prison Service is one way of extending care to a segment of society that is often overlooked,” he added.
According to him, he believes this intervention will help deal with the crisis and help with healthy living.
“We hope this intervention will inspire more private sector players to come on board so that together, we can make a meaningful impact on healthcare delivery in the country,” he emphasised.
Deputy Director of Prisons Edward Ashun acknowledged that inadequate medical supplies have long hindered effective healthcare delivery within the service.
“The shortage of essential medicines has made it difficult to provide timely treatment for both inmates and officers. This support will significantly improve access to healthcare within our facilities,” he noted.
Ernest Chemists Limited is also calling for stronger collaboration between public and private institutions, expressing optimism that sustained partnerships will help address longstanding healthcare gaps within Ghana’s prison system.
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