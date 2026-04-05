Ex-Chelsea player Oscar retires with heart issue

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder, Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Júnior, has retired after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The 34-year-old was treated in hospital in November after he became unwell during physical testing at Brazilian club Sao Paulo's training centre.

It was determined he had experienced a case of vasovagal syncope, which is a common type of fainting caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure and heart rate.

Oscar, who won 48 caps for his country, has now cancelled his contract with Sao Paulo, which had two years left to run.

"I wanted to do more for Sao Paulo, I wanted to play more. I think I had both the footballing ability and the age to play more, but unfortunately, this happened," Oscar said in an announcement posted on social media.

"Now I'm going to retire and continue supporting Sao Paulo, continuing my life as a fan. I'm ending my career here at São Paulo, a career that has taken me to many places, practically all over the world.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their constant support, all the Sao Paulo fans who have backed me since my return, and during this difficult time I'm going through."

Oscar signed for Chelsea in July 2012, winning the Europa League in his first season and a Premier League and League Cup double in 2014-15.

He departed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port in January 2017, having scored 38 goals in 203 games, leaving a Chelsea squad that went on to seal another Premier League title in May.

He won three Chinese Super League titles with Shanghai Port before returning to Sao Paulo, the club where he started his career, on a three-year deal in January 2025.

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