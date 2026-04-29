Economy | National

Finance Minister welcomes IMF team for 6th review, cites economic gains and job concerns

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  29 April 2026 3:41pm
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has described Ghana’s programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a “success,” citing economic stabilisation and restored credibility as key achievements ahead of a crucial review of the arrangement.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 29, marking the start of the Sixth Review of Ghana’s programme under the Extended Credit Facility, Dr Forson said the country’s journey from the 2022 economic crisis to the current stage reflects a “long, demanding, but ultimately transformative partnership” with the Fund.

He noted that the government, working closely with the IMF, has stabilised the economy, rebuilt confidence, and renewed hope among Ghanaians, attributing the progress to “discipline and difficult decisions taken in the national interest.”

The Finance Minister made the remarks after receiving an IMF mission team led by Ruben Atoyan in Accra to begin the review process.

Despite the gains, Dr Forson cautioned against complacency, pointing to youth unemployment as a major unresolved challenge.

He warned that failure to create opportunities for young people could place unsustainable pressure on the state.

“Our path forward is deliberate,” he said, stressing the need to translate macroeconomic stability into increased investment, job creation, and broader opportunities.

He further disclosed that the government will, before the conclusion of the IMF mission, take key decisions on the next phase of its economic reform agenda.

According to him, the reforms will focus on strengthening policy credibility, enforcing fiscal discipline, and boosting investor confidence.

Dr Forson added that the IMF team has acknowledged the progress made so far, describing the current stage as a significant milestone driven by strong government efforts.

The minister said with stability restored and credibility regained, the government’s priority now is to convert these gains into lasting prosperity, assuring that efforts will be sustained to maintain momentum.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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