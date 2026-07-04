Fire destroys housemaster’s office and storeroom at Adonten SHS

A potentially devastating fire at Adonten Senior High School (SHS) was brought under control by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), whose swift intervention prevented the flames from engulfing the school's science block and other adjoining facilities.

The emergency response, carried out jointly by firefighters from the Aburi and Akropong fire stations, successfully confined the blaze to a section of the campus, limiting what could have developed into a much larger disaster.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Saturday, July 4, the GNFS said the fire extensively damaged the housemaster's office and a storeroom, destroying a wide range of educational and administrative materials.

"The fire destroyed the housemaster's office, storeroom, and several school items, including office equipment, books, uniforms and electronic devices, while firefighters successfully salvaged library books and gardening tools," the GNFS stated.

The statement explained that the prompt and well-coordinated efforts of the firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to nearby structures, particularly the school's science block, thereby significantly reducing the overall impact of the incident.

Before the arrival of the fire crews, staff and students reportedly made efforts to contain the blaze using available means but were unable to extinguish it.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded during the incident.

The Ghana National Fire Service has commenced investigations to establish the cause of the fire, while school authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage and the value of property lost.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over fire safety in educational institutions and underscores the importance of adequate fire prevention measures and emergency preparedness in schools across the country.

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