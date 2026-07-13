Flood waste to be recycled for farming, other uses – Local Government Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The government says waste collected during the ongoing post-flood cleanup exercise will be processed and recycled for agricultural and other productive uses as part of efforts to strengthen sustainable waste management.
The assurance was given by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, during a tour of transfer stations and the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant to assess how waste collected from flood-hit communities is being managed.
According to the minister, the government is moving beyond simply disposing of waste by promoting recycling and composting to support agriculture and environmental sustainability.
He explained that the inspection forms part of efforts to monitor the entire waste management chain—from the collection of debris in affected communities to its final processing—to ensure the system delivers long-term environmental benefits.
The Minister noted that organic waste is being converted into compost for agricultural and horticultural purposes, while recyclable materials such as plastics are separated for further processing.
He added that strengthening waste recovery and recycling remains key to the government’s efforts to build a cleaner, more sustainable Ghana while reducing the environmental impact of flood-related waste.
The visit formed part of activities under the ongoing National Sanitation Day exercise, which seeks to clear debris from flood-hit communities and improve environmental sanitation across Accra.
Latest Stories
-
Four giants. One crown. The World Cup reaches its defining moment.
58 minutes
-
Trump reinstates Iran port blockade and vows 20% charge on cargo passing through Hormuz
6 hours
-
National Chief Imam mourns Yaa Naa Abukari II, hails him as a symbol of unity and integrity
6 hours
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund reviews Cape Coast Teaching Hospital partnership to deliver better care
6 hours
-
Lawra Assembly pledges urgent renovation of traditional council office following GH₵130,000 logistics donation
6 hours
-
Ghana declares first Child Labour-Free Zones in Ashanti, Western North with JICA support
6 hours
-
Classroom tears to boardroom fears: One technique that saves both
6 hours
-
Queenmother completes Upper West tour to promote shea conservation, women’s economic empowerment
6 hours
-
Miracles Aboagye arrest: ‘Bail terms cruel and oppressive’ – Atta Akyea slams EOCO
6 hours
-
GNFS rescues trapped victim after Kpetoe-Sarakope road collision
7 hours
-
Brogya Genfi calls for stronger government-Zoomlion partnership to restore flood-hit communities
7 hours
-
Dennis Miracles Aboagye granted GH¢50m bail by EOCO
7 hours
-
Current appointees should take a cue from Miracles Aboagye’s case – Amaliba
7 hours
-
Miracles Aboagye arrest: Failure to protect public funds can attract criminal liability – Amaliba
8 hours
-
Ghanaian midfielder Amin Ziblim joins Romanian giants CFR Cluj on three-year deal
8 hours