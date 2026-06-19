Football nights are bringing Ghanaians together, but how are they getting home?

Across Ghana, sports bars, viewing centres, restaurants, and neighbourhood gathering spots are filling up as football fans come together to watch some of the biggest matches on the global sporting calendar.

While these shared experiences continue to bring communities together, they also highlight an often-overlooked question: how are people getting home afterwards?

As more Ghanaians spend evenings away from home socialising with friends and family, road safety advocates are encouraging fans to think beyond the final whistle and plan their journeys home responsibly.

Recent research commissioned by Bolt and conducted by Ipsos found that 92% of Ghanaians use ride-hailing when seeking safer or more reliable travel, particularly for late-night trips (70%), when walking feels unsafe (50%), or when they are tired or unwell (46%).

The findings suggest that for many Ghanaians, transport choices are increasingly influenced by safety considerations, particularly during periods of increased social activity.

The study also found that 52% of respondents believe ride-hailing helps reduce drunk driving by providing a safe and accessible alternative after social events.

According to Teddy-Appa Dankyi, Senior General Manager, West Africa, Bolt Ghana, planning how to get home should be part of any night out.

“Football has a unique ability to bring people together, and we're seeing that across Ghana right now. Whether people are gathering at viewing centres, sports bars, restaurants, or community spaces, it's important to remember that the journey home is just as important as the journey there.”

“We often spend time planning where we're watching the match, who we're watching it with, and how we're getting there. Planning how to get home safely deserves the same attention.” he added.

The Ipsos research further found that 81% of Ghanaians perceive ride-hailing as safer than other transport options, reflecting growing demand for transport solutions that provide visibility, accountability, and peace of mind, particularly during evening travel.

As football season continues to bring communities together across the country, Bolt is encouraging Ghanaians to make safe travel planning part of the match-day experience.

Because while the match may end after 90 minutes, the journey home still matters.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.