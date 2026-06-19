Football nights are bringing Ghanaians together, but how are they getting home?

Audio By Carbonatix
Across Ghana, sports bars, viewing centres, restaurants, and neighbourhood gathering spots are filling up as football fans come together to watch some of the biggest matches on the global sporting calendar.
While these shared experiences continue to bring communities together, they also highlight an often-overlooked question: how are people getting home afterwards?
As more Ghanaians spend evenings away from home socialising with friends and family, road safety advocates are encouraging fans to think beyond the final whistle and plan their journeys home responsibly.
Recent research commissioned by Bolt and conducted by Ipsos found that 92% of Ghanaians use ride-hailing when seeking safer or more reliable travel, particularly for late-night trips (70%), when walking feels unsafe (50%), or when they are tired or unwell (46%).
The findings suggest that for many Ghanaians, transport choices are increasingly influenced by safety considerations, particularly during periods of increased social activity.
The study also found that 52% of respondents believe ride-hailing helps reduce drunk driving by providing a safe and accessible alternative after social events.
According to Teddy-Appa Dankyi, Senior General Manager, West Africa, Bolt Ghana, planning how to get home should be part of any night out.
“Football has a unique ability to bring people together, and we're seeing that across Ghana right now. Whether people are gathering at viewing centres, sports bars, restaurants, or community spaces, it's important to remember that the journey home is just as important as the journey there.”
“We often spend time planning where we're watching the match, who we're watching it with, and how we're getting there. Planning how to get home safely deserves the same attention.” he added.
The Ipsos research further found that 81% of Ghanaians perceive ride-hailing as safer than other transport options, reflecting growing demand for transport solutions that provide visibility, accountability, and peace of mind, particularly during evening travel.
As football season continues to bring communities together across the country, Bolt is encouraging Ghanaians to make safe travel planning part of the match-day experience.
Because while the match may end after 90 minutes, the journey home still matters.
Latest Stories
-
Dutch to return 2,000 artefacts to Ghana as Reparatory Justice Conference secures major commitments
32 minutes
-
Italy’s Meloni says Trump ‘made up’ story that she ‘begged’ him for photo at G7
1 hour
-
New Wa Court Complex over 90% complete as Justice Kulendi pushes for October commissioning
1 hour
-
Ghana Young Academy welcomes National Research Fund, calls for dedicated support for emerging researchers
2 hours
-
Football nights are bringing Ghanaians together, but how are they getting home?
2 hours
-
Ghana Eye Project targets 3,000 beneficiaries with free cataract and pterygium surgeries
2 hours
-
Chief Justice’s perceived closeness to government raises concerns – Miracles Aboagye
3 hours
-
AMA to lock up shops, properties over unpaid rates and permit fees
3 hours
-
From kerosene seller to author: Daniel Asomani launches 2 books on leadership and Africa’s future
3 hours
-
U.S. to test $750 fee for faster visa interviews
3 hours
-
Kennedy Agyapong’s comments were meant to spark reflection, not destroy NPP – Kwasi Kwarteng
3 hours
-
Minority demands disclosure of prison facility holding Sedina Tamakloe
4 hours
-
Three charged in Australia over alleged importation of 320kg meth worth A$296m concealed in Ghana-bound charcoal shipment
4 hours
-
Central University Management responds to reports of individuals in NACOC custody
4 hours
-
Obuasi youth petition AngloGold Ashanti over alleged neglect of sports facilities
4 hours