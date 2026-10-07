Former Man City player Silva comes out of retirement

David Silva scored 60 Premier League goals in a decade at Manchester City

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has come out of retirement at the age of 40 to join Hong Kong Premier League club Sha Tin.

He won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, and four Premier League titles with City - the first three coming during the period in which they have been found guilty of breaches of the league's financial rules, something the club have appealed against.

Silva retired in 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear during pre-season training at Real Sociedad.

He won 11 major honours in 10 years at City and has a statue outside the club's Etihad Stadium.

"I'm so excited to go to Hong Kong and enjoy the local culture, the food in Sha Tin and, of course, football in Hong Kong," Silva said in an Instagram video.,

Sha Tin are eighth in the league after four matches, and next play against Hong Kong Football Club on Sunday, 18 October.

"David Silva will be in Hong Kong soon to settle in, link up with squad training, and build up to peak match fitness before making his pitch debut," Sha Tin said.

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