Forms Capital empowers young Ghanaian innovators to reimagine the future of finance at Hack54 2026

The future of finance is being shaped by more than financial institutions and established technologies. It is also being built by a new generation of young innovators who are looking at familiar financial challenges and asking a different question: What if technology could help us solve them differently?

This question took center stage at the 2026 edition of HACK54, where four teams of young Ghanaian innovators developed and presented technology-driven solutions to challenges within Ghana's financial ecosystem.

Powered by Forms Capital Limited, the program brought together young developers, designers, and product thinkers to explore the intersection of finance, technology, and innovation.

For Forms Capital, the partnership represents more than support for a hackathon. It forms part of the institution's broader transformation and commitment to advancing digital finance, strengthening financial inclusion, and creating opportunities for the next generation of innovators.

Forms Capital is evolving alongside Ghana's financial services landscape.

As the institution transitions from a Finance House into a regulated deposit-taking microfinance bank, technology is increasingly central to its vision of delivering financial services that are more accessible, efficient and inclusive.

Forms Capital believes that the future of finance will be shaped by digital innovation that responds to real needs and creates meaningful value for people and businesses. By supporting platforms that bring young innovators together, the institution is helping create an environment where ideas can be tested, developed and transformed into practical solutions.

This approach is consistent with Forms Capital's broader digital-first agenda, which seeks to improve customer experience through technology while creating opportunities across areas including savings, lending, payments, investments and digital financial services.

The institution already has experience in using digital channels to expand financial access. Through its flagship digital lending product, XtraCash, and its partnership with MTN Ghana through the MTN MoMo platform, Forms Capital has expanded access to instant credit for thousands of Ghanaians, particularly individuals and microbusinesses that may face barriers to traditional financing.

HACK54 provided another opportunity to look ahead to the ideas, technologies and innovators that could shape the next chapter of financial services.

Four Teams, Four Approaches to Financial Inclusion

The solutions presented during the program demonstrated how technology and alternative financial data could potentially address some of the barriers faced by underserved individuals and businesses.

Nodal: Making Financial Signals More Meaningful

Team A developed Nodal, a solution that turns fragmented, permission-based financial signals into contextual intelligence.

The concept recognises that useful financial information can exist across different sources yet may not always be presented in a way that allows lenders to fully understand an individual's or business's financial position.

By transforming these signals into contextual intelligence, Nodal aims to help lenders make more informed credit decisions.

For Forms Capital, ideas such as Nodal highlight the growing role that responsible data use and technology can play in strengthening financial decision-making.

Mobifin: Unlocking Financial Intelligence for Mobile-Money Agents

Team B, Mobifin, focused on challenges faced by mobile-money agents, particularly liquidity constraints and limited business visibility.

Mobile-money agents play an important role in Ghana's financial ecosystem, but many operate without the conventional financial histories that financial institutions typically rely on when assessing creditworthiness.

Mobifin proposed using transaction intelligence and consent-based alternative credit assessment to help agents better manage their businesses while creating pathways for underserved customers to connect with financial institutions.

The solution points to an increasingly important opportunity within digital finance: using existing financial activity to create a more complete understanding of customers and businesses.

FinSight: Turning MoMo Activity into Credit Scores

FinSight focused specifically on the financial realities of mobile-money agents.

Many agents process significant volumes of transactions and provide essential services within their communities, yet fragmented records and limited formal credit histories can make it difficult for financial institutions to accurately assess their performance and risk.

The team's proposed solution seeks to transform Ghanaian MoMo activity into transparent credit scores, creating additional information that financial institutions could use when assessing agents for loans and working capital.

The concept speaks directly to the potential of transaction data to improve visibility for businesses that may otherwise remain underserved by traditional credit assessment systems.

Credlink: Bringing Informal Financial Activity into the Formal Credit Conversation

Team D, through Credlink, explored one of Ghana's most familiar forms of informal finance: Susu.

For many market women and small business operators, conventional Susu and Rotational Susu remain important ways of saving and managing money. However, much of the financial activity generated through these systems is not captured in a form that formal financial institutions can easily verify or assess.

Credlink seeks to make this informal financial data meaningful and verifiable to financial institutions, giving them additional information to support more informed credit decisions.

Importantly, the platform is not designed to make the lending decision itself. Rather, it provides financial institutions with data that can contribute to their assessment of whether an individual may be reliable for credit.

Why Innovation Matters to Forms Capital

Beyond the prototypes and presentations, HACK54 was ultimately about people.

The program created a space for young Ghanaians to move from identifying problems to developing possible solutions. It gave participants the opportunity to work across disciplines, challenge assumptions, and think about how technology could respond to financial realities within their communities.

For Forms Capital, supporting these young innovators is part of investing in the broader ecosystem that will shape Africa's digital economy.

The institution's vision extends beyond providing financial products. Its transformation is about building a financial services organisation that can respond to changing customer expectations, leverage technology responsibly and contribute to a more inclusive financial system.

HACK54 provided a glimpse of what that future could look like.



Looking Ahead

The four solutions presented at HACK54 are early-stage ideas, but they represent something significant: a willingness among young Ghanaian innovators to confront complex financial challenges and build new ways of solving them.

From fragmented financial data and alternative credit assessment to mobile-money liquidity and informal savings, the problems explored by the teams are deeply connected to the everyday financial experiences of individuals and businesses across Ghana.

As Forms Capital continues its journey towards becoming a digitally enabled, inclusive deposit-taking microfinance bank, partnerships that encourage this kind of experimentation and innovation will remain important.

The future of finance will require more than new products. It will require new thinking, better use of technology and solutions designed around the realities of the people they serve.

Through its partnership with HACK54, Forms Capital is contributing to that future—by supporting the ideas, people and innovation ecosystems that have the potential to make financial services more accessible, relevant and inclusive.

The future of finance is not only something to prepare for. It is something we can help build.

About Forms Capital Limited

Forms Capital Limited (FCL) is a regulated Specialized Deposit-Taking Institution (SDI) with over a decade of experience providing tailored financial solutions to individuals and SMEs. Its services include lending, investments, savings, and capital raising.

Through its digital lending products, XtraCash and MoMo Boost, and its strategic partnership with MTN Ghana via the MTN MoMo platform, Forms Capital has significantly expanded access to instant credit for thousands of Ghanaians, particularly underserved individuals and microbusinesses who have traditionally faced barriers to accessing formal finance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.