Free Primary Healthcare: 350 health posts in 150 districts in the offing – Akandoh

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The government is moving toward decentralised medicine by launching an ambitious infrastructure plan to bring clinical services directly into the busiest hubs of Ghanaian daily life.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, revealed on Tuesday, 14th April 2026, that no fewer than 350 health posts will be constructed this year.

These prefabricated, high-tech facilities are the backbone of the government’s flagship Free Primary Healthcare initiative, designed to strip away the geographical and financial barriers that prevent millions from seeking early medical intervention.

Speaking during an inspection of a pilot site at Madina Social Welfare in Accra, Mr. Akandoh explained that the strategy moves away from the traditional model of large, distant hospitals. Instead, the ministry is targeting the beating hearts of commerce and transit—local markets and lorry stations.

“As part of our preparation for the launch of the free primary healthcare, this is another concept, and we call it a Health Post. We are deploying not less than 350 of these posts, and we will situate them in highly populated areas like markets and lorry parks for health workers to operate from,” the minister stated.

By placing clinicians amongst traders and commuters, the government hopes to catch chronic conditions like hypertension and malaria before they escalate into emergency room crises.

Recognising the infrastructure challenges in some densely populated areas, the minister noted that these Health Posts are designed to be entirely self-sustaining. Each unit will be a "plug-and-play" medical hub featuring:

Green Energy: Integrated solar power systems to ensure 24-hour operation regardless of the local grid status.

Essential Utilities: Independent clean water and modern sanitation facilities to maintain strict clinical hygiene.

Full Clinical Suite: Dedicated consulting rooms, patient care areas, pharmacies, and comfortable waiting zones.

This project is not just a pilot; it's the first step in a phased national rollout. For the 2026 calendar year, the ministry has mapped out 150 districts out of Ghana’s 261 to receive these initial 350 units.

Mr. Akandoh emphasised that this first wave would serve as a laboratory for the government to refine its service delivery model. The ultimate goal is an aggressive expansion that leaves no corner of the country untouched.

“We will situate them in highly populated areas... for health workers to operate from,” he reiterated, adding that the government aims for full nationwide coverage by 2027, or at the very latest, the conclusion of 2028.

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